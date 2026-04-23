Publican AI only provides suggestions, not final decisions – GRA clarifies

Assistant Commissioner at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Customs Laboratory, Samuel Akrofi, has clarified that the new Publican AI system deployed at the port is not sacrosanct and does not make final decisions on its own.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Thursday, April 23, Mr Akrofi explained that the artificial intelligence tool only provides suggestions to guide customs processes, stressing that its outputs remain subject to human review and verification.

He noted that in several instances, recommendations generated by the system are reassessed and amended where necessary, adding that the AI is designed to support rather than replace decision-making at the port.

"Let me say it here that the decisions made by the Publican are not sacrosanct. We can criticise it, and we do that all the time. We can change it, we can set it aside," he said on the show while discussing the fate of the new system in the country's port.

His comments come in response to growing public concern from traders, especially the Ghana Union of Traders' Association (GUTA), who have criticised the system, claiming it is not effective and is increasing the financial burden on import businesses.

READ ALSO: Publican AI system harming trade, increasing import costs – GUTA Secretary

Mr Akrofi further indicated that traders who are dissatisfied with outcomes generated by the system have the right to object and request a formal review, ensuring that disputes can be addressed through established administrative processes.

"Even if CUSTOMS has given you the response, as in the amount of duty that you have to pay, you have two options, the first option is to accept the money that is given to you and pay, the second option is to object, and in objecting, you attach these documents (original receipts, credit notes, bank transactions, contracts, letters of credit) that I have mentioned and when we independently authenticate it, we will set aside the AI suggestions," he explained.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.