Gov’t defends Publican AI rollout at ports amid trader backlash

The Deputy Finance Minister, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has justified the government’s decision to deploy the Publican AI system at Ghana’s ports, despite mounting opposition from sections of the trading community.

The introduction of the artificial intelligence-driven platform has triggered intense debate among importers and exporters, with several trade groups calling for its suspension over concerns about potential disruptions to port operations, increased costs, and its impact on the ease of doing business.

Government officials, however, insist the system is essential to reforming customs processes, improving transparency, and boosting domestic revenue mobilisation in the face of longstanding inefficiencies.

Speaking at the 2026 Annual Conference of the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department, the Deputy Minister said the policy forms part of a broader push to modernise public financial management systems and plug revenue leakages.

“The Ministry has, since March 2026, set up the PFM Systems Division. The focus is to ensure that the planned rollout of structural and system PFM changes is done on time, within scope, and on budget.

“This high priority for systemic changes in PFM is what informed our decision to introduce an AI-powered system to strengthen Customs administration, detect undervaluation, and close long-standing revenue leakages at our ports,” he stated.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.