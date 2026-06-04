Spanish Gastronomic and Trade Exhibition “Taste Spain” returns on June 18

The Spanish gastronomic and trade exhibition, "Taste Spain Accra", returns to Accra on Thursday, 18th June 2026.

It is an initiative to connect Ghanaian food and wine professionals to Spanish exporters and distributors.

Announcing the event, the Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of Spain in Accra has indicated that the eight edition being held this year will bring together Spanish food and beverage companies with Ghanaian importers, distributors, hospitality professionals and other key players from the sector. The event is organised with the support of ICEX Spain Trade and Investment, the Spanish Institute for Foreign Trade, which has been promoting Spanish products in Ghana for over a decade.

Eight Spanish companies will showcase a carefully selected range of premium Spanish products and explore new business opportunities in the Ghanaian market during the event. Three Ghanaian companies will join to exhibit their offer of Spanish products, already being distributed in the Ghanaian market.

The event will serve as a meeting point for professionals from the food and beverage sector, and other specialised operators interested in discovering Spanish products and developing new commercial partnerships. Alongside the product exhibition, “Taste Spain Accra” 2026 will include tasting and networking activities designed to strengthen commercial connections between Spanish producers and the Ghanaian market.

Yann Emonet Ripoll, Head of the Economic and Commercial Office of Spain in Accra, highlighted the importance of the Spanish wine sector and the growing interest in Spanish gastronomy internationally, highlighting Spanish products are becoming more popular in Ghana. "Spain is currently ranked as the third largest exporter of wine to Ghana and we hope to improve on this with this year’s event expanding to include a wider selection of Spanish beverages, including sparkling wines, juices and food products".

He further expressed delight about the strong trade relations between the two countries, boosted in recent years by Ghana's improved economic situation. Ghana maintains a trade balance with Spain, with exports exceeding €273 million, while Spanish exports reached €267 million (+26% compared to 2024). The growth of Spanish agri-food exports to Ghana is particularly remarkable.

While these exports stood at €23.5 million in 2024, they increased by more than 50% to €50.2 million in 2025. The agri-food sector accounted for nearly 20% of total Spanish exports to Ghana last year, standing out as one of the sectors that attracted the most interest from Ghanaian importers.

“We are very pleased to bring Taste Spain back to Ghana with renewed enthusiasm after the last edition in 2022. Over the years, the event has become an important platform for connecting Spanish producers with Ghanaian professionals and strengthening commercial ties between both markets. While wine remains one of Spain’s flagship products internationally, we are especially excited to expand this year’s edition to include Spanish food products and beverages, offering a broader showcase of Spain’s gastronomic excellence,” he stated.

The Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of Spain in Accra remains committed to promoting business opportunities between Spain and Ghana through initiatives such as Taste Spain Accra, which continues to position itself as the leading platform in Ghana dedicated to Spanish food and beverage products.

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