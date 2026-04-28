Business climate improving as stability returns – GUTA Vice President

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has described the current economic climate as significantly improved, pointing to greater stability in inflation, interest rates and the exchange rate as key drivers of renewed business confidence.
According to the Association, recent policy measures by the government and the Bank of Ghana have created a more predictable and supportive environment for private sector activity, marking a shift from earlier challenges that constrained business growth.
Traders say the situation has evolved from a period where heavy government borrowing limited access to credit, to one where financial institutions are increasingly willing to lend to businesses, easing long-standing financing pressures.
“But the business environment we find ourselves in now is very prudent and very good. It’s a healthy environment,” he stated, commending both fiscal and monetary authorities for stabilising key economic indicators.
The improved access to relatively affordable credit, coupled with exchange rate stability, has enabled businesses to plan more effectively and operate with greater certainty, particularly in managing imports and pricing strategies.
Speaking on Channel One TV on Monday, April 27, GUTA Vice President Joseph Paddy noted that the relative stability of the cedi against the dollar has reduced the urgency for traders to constantly seek foreign currency.
“Once upon a time, you sell today, and tomorrow morning, you are chasing dollars. But now, I don’t even remember the last time I went to the bank looking for dollars,” he said, adding that the current conditions are supporting informed decision-making and sustainable growth in the sector.
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