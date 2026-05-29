COCOBOD has outlived its usefulness; farmers’ day must be reviewed — NDPC Chairman

Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr Nii Moi Thompson, has called for a critical review of the relevance of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), arguing that the institution may have outlived its usefulness in Ghana’s economy.

Speaking at a lecture on infrastructure and development planning at the Ishmael Yamson & Associates Business Roundtable 2026, he said cocoa no longer occupies the dominant position it once held in the country’s economy, making it necessary to rethink the structure used to manage the sector.

According to him, cocoa accounted for nearly 80 per cent of the Gold Coast economy in the 1920s and about 60 per cent by 1951, but currently contributes less than two per cent of Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Why then do we need a bureaucratic behemoth to superintend the sector?” he questioned.

He argued that despite decades of state control, COCOBOD has failed to significantly improve productivity in the cocoa sector, with output levels remaining below potential and lower than some competing cocoa-producing countries.

The NDPC Chairman also criticised what he described as excessive bureaucracy and misplaced priorities within the institution, citing reports of a COCOBOD guest house in London while many cocoa farmers in Ghana continue to struggle with poverty.

“Food crop farmers remain the poorest socio-economic group in the country, followed ironically by cash crop farmers,” he stated.

He further questioned the relevance of the annual National Farmers Day celebration, saying the programme has not substantially improved the welfare of farmers or reduced Ghana’s food import bill despite years of recognition ceremonies and awards.

“I understand we couldn’t even pay the money for a prize winner,” he said, adding that he supports calls for the programme to be abolished.

According to him, Ghana must pursue reforms that improve productivity and ensure resources are allocated more efficiently to sectors that can drive economic transformation and better livelihoods for citizens.

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