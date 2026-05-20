National

NDPC continues stakeholder validation of 2025 national annual progress report

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  20 May 2026 9:56am
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The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has continued stakeholder engagements on the second day of its validation workshop to review and validate the draft 2025 National Annual Progress Report (APR), the final assessment report under Ghana’s 2022–2025 Medium-Term National Development Policy Framework.

Speaking on behalf of the Director-General, Director of Research at the Commission, Richard Tweneboah-Kodua, described the APR as an important national accountability tool used to track Ghana’s development progress and monitor commitments under national, regional, continental and global frameworks.

According to him, the report plays a vital role in assessing the country’s implementation of development policies and ensuring accountability across institutions.

The Director of Monitoring and Evaluation at the Commission, Bright Atiase, also highlighted the importance of credible and timely reporting in the preparation of the terminal APR.

He noted that the report would help establish key baselines to guide future development planning, budgeting and resource allocation.

Mr Atiase further urged institutions to validate and submit accurate data to strengthen accountability systems and improve development outcomes across the country.

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