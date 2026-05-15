NDPC, SECO strengthen partnership on urban mobility project

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration on the second phase of the Ghana Urban Mobility and Accessibility Project (GUMAP II).

The engagement took place during a courtesy call by a SECO delegation to the NDPC on Monday, May 11, 2026, where discussions focused on improving sustainable transport planning across metropolitan and municipal assemblies in Ghana.

Director-General of the NDPC, Audrey Smock Amoah, reiterated the Commission’s support for the initiative and stressed the importance of practical planning tools, effective stakeholder coordination and the careful selection of participating districts to avoid unintended spillover effects.

Dr Amoah also reflected on previous attempts to establish transport departments within local assemblies, acknowledging staffing difficulties that hindered implementation.

However, she emphasised the need to rebuild those structures to support the successful rollout of GUMAP II.

She welcomed plans to collaborate with the Office of the Head of Local Government Service, explaining that the partnership would help identify staffing gaps and strengthen transport departments within the assemblies.

Dr Amoah further described the Regional Coordinating Councils as key partners in integrating mobility plans into local development strategies.

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