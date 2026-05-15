Ghana highlights migration and remittances as tools for national development at global forum

Audio By Carbonatix
The Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Audrey Smock Amoah, has outlined Ghana’s efforts to leverage migration, remittances and diaspora engagement as key drivers of national development and sustainable economic growth.
Speaking at the International Migration Review Forum 2026 in New York on Wednesday, May 6, Dr Amoah said Ghana is integrating migration-related issues into its national development planning framework in line with the implementation of the United Nations Global Compact for Migration.
She made the remarks during a side event organised in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa under the theme, “Remittances and Diaspora Contributions to Achieve the Global Compact for Migration Goals in Africa.”
According to Dr Amoah, remittance inflows to Ghana reached approximately US$7.8 billion in 2025, accounting for nearly six per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.
She noted that the inflows continue to play a critical role in supporting household welfare, reducing poverty and strengthening economic stability.
She further explained that improving macroeconomic conditions, including lower inflation, relative currency stability and increased confidence in the financial sector, have encouraged more people to use formal and regulated remittance channels, helping to strengthen the country’s financial system and development agenda.
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