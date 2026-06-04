Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II honours GoldBod CEO for leadership and service to Ghana

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, Esq., has been honoured by the Paramount Chief of Buipe, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II, in recognition of his leadership, humility, selflessness, and contribution to Ghana's economic transformation through the operations of GoldBod.

The honour was conferred on Thursday, June 4, 2026, during a courtesy visit by the traditional ruler and his delegation to the GoldBod head office in Accra.

As part of the ceremony, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II adorned the GoldBod CEO with a traditional smock and decorated him with a symbolic spear medal, an honour he described as the highest distinction in Gonjaland.

According to the Buipewura, the spear occupies a revered place in the history of the Gonja Kingdom, having been the weapon used by the kingdom's founder, Ndewura Jakpa, in his conquests and establishment of Gonjaland.

Explaining the purpose of his visit, the traditional ruler said he had been closely following the work of Mr. Gyamfi and the progress being made by GoldBod since its establishment, expressing admiration for the institution's achievements and its growing impact on Ghana's economy.

He noted that the visit was also intended to explore opportunities for investment and development in the Savannah Region, particularly in the areas of agriculture and industrialisation.

The Buipewura who doubles as the Vice President of the National House of Chiefs, highlighted the enormous agricultural potential of the area, citing its vast arable lands, extensive water resources, and favourable conditions for large-scale farming and agro-industrial ventures.

He encouraged the GoldBod CEO to continue his efforts in public service, stressing that the institution's successes were contributing positively to national economic growth and stability.

"On behalf of my traditional area, we encourage you to continue serving Ghana diligently. The work you are doing is commendable and the impact is evident," he stated.

He further expressed confidence in Mr. Gyamfi's future leadership prospects, describing him as a young leader whose humility, dedication, and commitment to national development had earned widespread admiration.

Receiving the honour, Mr. Gyamfi expressed profound gratitude to the Buipewura, describing the recognition as both humbling and inspiring.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the mandate of GoldBod and pledged to continue working with management and staff to strengthen the institution's contribution to Ghana's economy through gold reserve accumulation, foreign exchange generation, value addition, and responsible mining initiatives.

Touching on the traditional ruler's call for investment in agriculture and industrialisation, Mr. Gyamfi noted that agriculture remains a key priority of the government and forms a central pillar of President John Dramani Mahama's economic transformation agenda.

He referenced ongoing efforts to establish agricultural mechanisation centres across the country to support increased productivity and food security.

The GoldBod CEO also highlighted the institution's contribution to industrialisation through investments in local value addition initiatives, particularly through GoldBod Jewellery Limited, which has created employment opportunities while promoting the processing and transformation of Ghana's gold into higher-value products.

Mr. Gyamfi assured the Buipewura that GoldBod would continue to pursue policies and initiatives that generate lasting benefits for the country and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Present at the meeting were the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Richard Nunekpeku, Esq.; the Managing Director of GoldBod Jewellery Limited, Ms. Gertrude Emefa Donkor, Esq.; and other directors of the institution.

The Buipewura was accompanied by the Accra Gonja Chief, the Accra Queen Mother of Gonjaland, and several sub-chiefs from the Buipe Traditional Area.

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