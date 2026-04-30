NDPC chair calls for creation of auto zones to restore spatial planning discipline

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission, Nii Moi Thompson, has urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to establish designated auto zones as part of efforts to restore discipline and order in Ghana’s spatial planning system.
Speaking at a media briefing on the Commission’s Strategic Regional Engagements, Dr Thompson expressed concern over the growing trend of indiscriminate car sales across the country.
He described the situation as a manifestation of lawlessness that undermines national development and weakens enforcement of planning regulations.
He explained that the uncontrolled spread of car dealerships into public and open spaces has contributed to flooding and environmental degradation.
According to him, the paving over of lands reduces natural water absorption, worsening drainage challenges.
He stressed that properly designated auto zones would help bring order, protect the environment and promote safer communities.
Dr Thompson further warned that the lack of proper spatial planning is forcing government to divert scarce resources from critical sectors such as education into disaster response and relocation efforts.
He noted that this trend places additional strain on national development priorities and slows progress.
Beyond the issue of auto zones, Dr Thompson highlighted broader structural challenges, including disconnects between national plans and budgets, as well as between spatial and sectoral planning across agriculture, industry and services.
He revealed that the Commission has begun engagements with the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority to address these gaps, and assured that efforts are underway to consolidate fragmented development plans into a coherent national framework in line with sustainable development goals.
Latest Stories
-
Former GWL MD begins constituency tour ahead of Savannah NPP chairmanship race
4 minutes
-
YEA leadership engages Central Region staff, reaffirms commitment to youth empowerment and staff welfare
15 minutes
-
Two dead, 2 in police custody after foiled robbery on Yapei–Tamale Highway
16 minutes
-
BoG warns inflation battle far from over despite stability gains
30 minutes
-
Akosombo 5th unit commissioned to strengthen national power supply – Energy Minister
34 minutes
-
Multimedia Group rolls out mega May Day Egg Sale, promises unbeatable prices
45 minutes
-
CCCFS praises EPA Ghana for publishing 233 EIA reports, urges deeper access at district level
55 minutes
-
Ghanaians should be advised against non-essential travel to South Africa – Minority
57 minutes
-
Government lifts curfew on Gushegu District communities following improved security
60 minutes
-
NACOC intercepts 5 million opiod tablets of tapentadol in major drug bust
1 hour
-
Ghana engages American aircraft manufacturer Boeing in renewed push to relaunch national carrier
1 hour
-
Leadership at Beloved Tanyigbe: Togbe Etoi Kodzo II speaks on his 9th Anniversary of Enstoolment
1 hour
-
E&P’s gold sale vindicates Damang bid – Sammy Gyamfi
1 hour
-
Employers urged to use AI to improve safety workplace
1 hour
-
NDPC chair calls for creation of auto zones to restore spatial planning discipline
1 hour