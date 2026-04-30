NDPC chair calls for creation of auto zones to restore spatial planning discipline

The Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission, Nii Moi Thompson, has urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to establish designated auto zones as part of efforts to restore discipline and order in Ghana’s spatial planning system.

Speaking at a media briefing on the Commission’s Strategic Regional Engagements, Dr Thompson expressed concern over the growing trend of indiscriminate car sales across the country.

He described the situation as a manifestation of lawlessness that undermines national development and weakens enforcement of planning regulations.

He explained that the uncontrolled spread of car dealerships into public and open spaces has contributed to flooding and environmental degradation.

According to him, the paving over of lands reduces natural water absorption, worsening drainage challenges.

He stressed that properly designated auto zones would help bring order, protect the environment and promote safer communities.

Dr Thompson further warned that the lack of proper spatial planning is forcing government to divert scarce resources from critical sectors such as education into disaster response and relocation efforts.

He noted that this trend places additional strain on national development priorities and slows progress.

Beyond the issue of auto zones, Dr Thompson highlighted broader structural challenges, including disconnects between national plans and budgets, as well as between spatial and sectoral planning across agriculture, industry and services.

He revealed that the Commission has begun engagements with the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority to address these gaps, and assured that efforts are underway to consolidate fragmented development plans into a coherent national framework in line with sustainable development goals.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.