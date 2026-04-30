National

NDPC chair calls for creation of auto zones to restore spatial planning discipline

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  30 April 2026 4:25pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission, Nii Moi Thompson, has urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to establish designated auto zones as part of efforts to restore discipline and order in Ghana’s spatial planning system.

Speaking at a media briefing on the Commission’s Strategic Regional Engagements, Dr Thompson expressed concern over the growing trend of indiscriminate car sales across the country.

He described the situation as a manifestation of lawlessness that undermines national development and weakens enforcement of planning regulations.

He explained that the uncontrolled spread of car dealerships into public and open spaces has contributed to flooding and environmental degradation.

According to him, the paving over of lands reduces natural water absorption, worsening drainage challenges.

He stressed that properly designated auto zones would help bring order, protect the environment and promote safer communities.

Dr Thompson further warned that the lack of proper spatial planning is forcing government to divert scarce resources from critical sectors such as education into disaster response and relocation efforts.

He noted that this trend places additional strain on national development priorities and slows progress.

Beyond the issue of auto zones, Dr Thompson highlighted broader structural challenges, including disconnects between national plans and budgets, as well as between spatial and sectoral planning across agriculture, industry and services.

He revealed that the Commission has begun engagements with the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority to address these gaps, and assured that efforts are underway to consolidate fragmented development plans into a coherent national framework in line with sustainable development goals.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group