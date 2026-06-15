US and Iran agree to pause hostilities but key questions remain

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance meets with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during their meeting at Islamabad, Pakistan on April 11, 2026.Jacquelyn Martin—Pool/Getty Images.

The United States and Iran are scheduled to sign a momentous preliminary agreement this Friday. The ceremony will take place in Geneva, Switzerland. The framework aims to halt active military hostilities between the two nations. This upcoming signing ceremony will formalise a negotiated memorandum of understanding. The accord will lift the American naval blockade of Iranian ports. It will also reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Washington and Tehran have offered conflicting accounts regarding specific long-term implementation details. These disputes will follow Friday's formal proceedings. Still, the diplomatic breakthrough represents an abrupt shift in a conflict that has threatened global stability. The full text of the memorandum has not yet been published. However, President Donald Trump announced that the accord guarantees the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. International shipping lanes will operate without tolls.

The impending Friday signing has drawn rapid global reactions. World leaders are preparing for the complex task of stabilising the region. This diplomatic progress is expected to take centre stage at the G7 summit in France. President Trump is currently en route to the summit to rally multilateral support for the framework. However, this text is not a long-term nuclear deal. It is strictly a memorandum to halt active warfare.

Trump sought to contrast this agreement with past diplomacy on his social media platform.

"The Obuma Deal was a road to a Nuclear weapon for Iran, cash and all, one of the worst and dumbest (hence Dumocrats!) Deals ever made by the U.S. Our Deal is a WALL against Iran ever having a Nuclear weapon, the complete opposite of Obama," Trump posted.

Analysts note that Trump frequently criticised the Obama administration's settlement of a pre-revolutionary arms dispute involving cash. Despite his critiques, a long-term deal to contain Iran's nuclear ambitions must still be negotiated.

Oil Markets Plunge to Three-Month Lows

International energy markets responded immediately to the diplomatic breakthrough. Global crude prices tumbled to their lowest levels in nearly three months. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 4.9 per cent to settle at $83.05 a barrel. This matches its lowest settlement since March 5. That date marked the first week of joint US-Israeli airstrikes. Concurrently, West Texas Intermediate slid 5.4 per cent to hit $80.30 a barrel. The US crude benchmark and Brent crude both declined by roughly $10 over the past week.

Energy analysts emphasise that significant work remains before regional supply lines return to pre-war baselines. The sharp sell-off did not erase previous gains. Crude prices remain approximately $10 a barrel higher than they were before the outbreak of hostilities. Full economic recovery from the war's maritime disruption is expected to take months.

The shipping industry has greeted the plunging market and the Friday timeline with mixed emotions. Their response combines relief with deep-seated caution. International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez welcomed the development.

Dominguez stated that the agreement is an “important step toward restoring safety in this vital maritime corridor for seafarers and ships.”

The breakthrough will allow the organisation to advance its emergency plans.

Dominguez added that the group can now “advance its plan to evacuate the thousands of seafarers stranded in the area.” He noted that the “courage and resilience” of the stranded crews and their families deserve the highest recognition.”

The disruption to the region has been severe. The IMO verified at least 46 attacks against international shipping in and around the strait since the conflict began on February 28, 2026.

Industry experts remain sceptical of a quick fix. Richard Meade, editor-in-chief of Lloyd’s List, warned that the maritime sector is treating the news cautiously.

Meade wrote that the sector is viewing developments "with something closer to wary disbelief than celebration."

He noted that structural risks will linger long after the signatures are dry.

Meade wrote on Monday that "while a pause in hostilities will free stranded mariners and boost tanker and bulk markets, the sector sees this as a fragile reprieve rather than a return to normality, with elevated risk now embedded in long‑term decision‑making."

He pointed directly to insurers as the true gauge of stability.

Meade added that insurers are the "industry’s barometer of real risk." He observed: "Even if the ceasefire holds, the strategic landscape has shifted in ways that cannot be undone. Iran’s months‑long blockade shattered a decades‑old taboo and demonstrated its ability to weaponise the strait at will."

Trump Demands Restraint After Beirut Airstrikes

The fragile timeline leading up to Friday's ceremony was nearly derailed. Israeli forces launched heavy airstrikes against Beirut just hours before the announcement. The military action in the Lebanese capital enraged President Trump. He publicly expressed his fury with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump feared that a massive regional escalation would shatter the impending Geneva accord. He intervened immediately through regional intermediaries to demand military restraint.

The American president's high-stakes diplomatic intervention successfully averted an immediate military spiral. Trump’s direct appeals for restraint sparked intense internal deliberations within Tehran’s political inner circles. This information comes from three Iranian officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Deliberations centred on whether Iran should respond to create deterrence or hold back. Some officials argued that retaliating would play into Israel’s hands. They believed a strike would derail the peace deal between Tehran and Washington. Iran ultimately called off its planned retaliatory strike. This decision kept the Friday signing on schedule.

Despite the temporary pause, serious regional friction persists. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz explicitly rejected any military pullback.

Katz stated that “Israel opposes any withdrawal of IDF forces from Lebanon, despite existing and expected pressure.”

Katz declared that Israel's policy is to maintain an indefinite military presence in designated border sectors. These territories include portions of Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza. The presence is maintained “to defend Israel’s borders and communities from jihadist elements.” He called this strategy the “central lesson” of October 7, 2023.

Katz confirmed that Netanyahu communicated this position directly to Trump. He also reiterated it to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth during a phone call on Sunday.

Katz stated, “We will not compromise on Israel’s supreme security interests or the protection of our citizens, and we will not withdraw from the security zones.” He added a direct warning to Tehran: “If Iran attacks Israel over developments in Lebanon, we will strike with full force and clearly demonstrate the disparity in power.”

Domestic Backlash and Accusations in Jerusalem

The deal has drawn fierce condemnation across the Israeli political spectrum. Iran and mediator Pakistan stated that the agreement includes an immediate end to fighting on all fronts. This would mandate a halt to operations in Lebanon.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir completely rejected the diplomatic track.

Ben Gvir declared on X that “Trump’s agreement does not bind us.” He added that “Israel is not subordinate to the United States.” He further stated that Israel is “not partners to this agreement” and “must not settle for anything less than the dismantling of Hezbollah.”

Opposition leaders expressed similar anger from the left. Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party and a retired general, blasted the administration.

Golan stated that the agreement “was made over Israel’s head.” He added that it “throws a lifeline to the murderous regime in Tehran.” Golan also criticised the prime minister, calling Netanyahu “weak, ill, isolated, and without influence.”

This backlash marks a sharp contrast from previous diplomacy. Trump and Netanyahu had displayed a fiercely united front at the war's outset. Now, pro-Netanyahu media outlets are openly blasting the US administration. Channel 14 presenter Yinon Magal wrote on X that Trump “came out a loser.” He also called Vice President JD Vance “a scumbag.”

Magal accused presidential envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff of being influenced by foreign actors. Qatari negotiators had visited Tehran on Sunday just before the announcement.

Magal claimed, "Qatar bought (them) with a great deal of money." He accused them of having "sold out their brothers in Israel." He concluded grimly: “We’re left alone.”

An Israeli source told the media that Netanyahu privately shares this resentment. Netanyahu blames Kushner and Witkoff for creating a wedge between the two nations. He believes they were influenced by Qatar's regional fears of Iran.

Other media figures echoed the sense of betrayal. Channel 14 commentator Shimon Riklin posted that “Trump is making America weaker than ever.” Meanwhile, Channel 12 analyst Amit Segal quoted Henry Kissinger on social media: “It may be dangerous to be America’s enemy, but to be America’s friend is fatal.”

Global Backing and Strategic Supply Reassessments

The announcement was met with official optimism in Europe. This was paired with long-term economic calculation. European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the framework.

Von der Leyen stated that the agreement “should allow for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.” She emphasised that “freedom of navigation must be restored toll-free. This is essential for regional stability and the global economy.”

Von der Leyen noted that the G7 meeting in France would address broader energy security. Leaders will discuss the need to look at different supply routes. They plan to “diversify away from the bottleneck of Hormuz.”

Concurrently, EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas welcomed the progress on X. She noted she had spoken to Iranian and Gulf counterparts over recent days. Kallas stated that EU foreign ministers will immediately begin discussions. The organisation plans to determine how the EU can be closely involved in the next phase of the process.

Outstanding Obstacles and the Sixty-Day Technical Horizon

Political pundits view the memorandum as merely the baseline for highly volatile negotiations. Ben Radd, Senior Fellow at the UCLA Burkle Centre for International Relations, observed that the text leaves core issues unresolved. The agreement fails to address three major concerns. These are Iran’s nuclear enrichment program, its ballistic missile threat, and proxy militant groups.

“Those three elements are still outstanding and basically kicked down the road for another 60 days,” Radd said. He added, “All this does is really just hit the reset button.”

Radd also noted the text fails to account for Israel's border anxieties.

He stated: “It makes it difficult because there are three parties to this conflict, but only two parties to the MOU.”

Other experts warn that implementation will be slow and hazardous. Behnam Ben Taleblu, Senior Director of the Foundation for Defence of Democracies’ Iran Program, offered a cautious assessment. He likened the agreement to an “entry ticket” to a more complex situation. Ben Taleblu warned that physical clearing of the shipping lanes will take time. This delay persists even if negotiations go well.

Alex Plitsas, Director of the Counter Terrorism Program at the Atlantic Council, warned that regional flashpoints remain active. The unresolved Israel-Hezbollah conflict is at the heart of the problem.

“How do you get that restraint or proportionality guaranteed so it doesn’t start another round of conflict?” Plitsas said. “That is the heart of the problem.”

With the Friday signing ceremony in Geneva fast approaching, the true viability of this diplomatic breakthrough will rest on whether a fragile framework can withstand the deep-seated regional animosities waiting just beyond the table.

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