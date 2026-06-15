Wellbeing, work, and performance: Rethinking productivity in African organisations

William Easmon, is the Human Capital Director, Absa Bank Ghana LTD

Across much of corporate Africa, organisations still treat wellbeing, engagement and productivity as separate agendas. All three, however, are shaped by the same underlying reality: the conditions in which work is done. In businesses operating under economic pressure, constrained headcount, regulatory complexity and rising employee expectations, sustainable performance is not secured by encouragement alone. Institutions can ask more of people for a time, and many do. Where working conditions are poor, employees often become routinely exhausted and increasingly detached from their work. The result is slower execution, more variable service, rising absenteeism and a workforce that remains present but increasingly disengaged.

The economic cost of low engagement is high. Gallup estimated the global productivity loss associated with disengagement at $438bn in 2024. The point is not simply that employees are less satisfied. It is that many organisations have not created conditions in which sustained productivity is possible.

This pattern is particularly evident in knowledge-intensive sectors such as financial services. In such settings, performance is often inferred from what is easiest to observe, including meetings attended, approvals completed, volumes processed, and targets met. This bias is understandable. Regulators demand compliance, auditors require process discipline, and boards expect assurance that the institution's machinery is functioning. Visible activity, in these circumstances, becomes a proxy for output.

Activity, however, is not the same as value. Employees may be fully occupied and yet only partially engaged, outwardly present and inwardly detached. Over time, this proves corrosive to both well-being and performance.

Employees are often exposed to these frictions sooner than management. Leaders, by contrast, encounter them through reports, dashboards and summary narratives that can obscure the reality of day-to-day work. Employees may not be vocal about these problems, but their response is clear enough through attrition, reduced discretionary effort and the search for alternatives.

Research on the Ghanaian banking workforce reflects this dynamic. A 2022 study published by the Olva Academy School of Researchers, covering 200 staff across six banks, found that the factors with the most significant negative impact on employee performance were time pressure and role ambiguity. The workload itself was not the dominant variable. This finding suggests that what wears people down is not simply volume but uncertainty about priorities, standards, accountability, and whether sufficient time and authority exist to do the work properly.

At this point, the institutional and employee perspectives begin to diverge. Organisations are designed to control risk, standardise outputs and assure performance. Employees experience the conditions under which those outcomes are produced. Neither view is wrong, but each, taken on its own, is incomplete. What institutions optimise for does not always align with what allows people to perform well over time.

This explains why engagement matters more than many organisations assume. It is not a cosmetic indicator of morale. Properly understood, it signals whether the conditions of work support performance or undermine it. Where expectations are clear, workloads are manageable, management is competent, and trust is intact, employees are more likely to apply judgment, effort and resilience in ways that benefit the institution. Where these conditions are absent, disengagement reflects a rational response to a system that draws more than it replenishes.

Seen in this light, well-being, engagement and productivity are not separate agendas. They are related outcomes of the same operating environment. Wellbeing shapes whether employees have the energy and psychological capacity to engage. Engagement determines whether that capacity translates into effort, initiative and persistence. Productivity is the institutional expression of both.

Organisations across Africa that are serious about reversing patterns of disengagement and attrition need to ask four hard questions about workplace conditions.

Are priorities genuinely clear?

Employees need to know what matters now, what can wait and who is authorised to decide. Where priorities are blurred, time is spent interpreting signals rather than executing work. Ambiguity acts as a hidden tax on performance.

How much friction is embedded in the work?

All institutions impose administrative burdens, including approvals, sign-offs, control steps, system entries and governance checks. Some of this is necessary, particularly in regulated sectors. Some of it is residue, built up over time, rarely reviewed and seldom removed. Friction accumulates. Execution slows. Capacity is absorbed by maintenance rather than value creation.

Is the workload sustainable at current staffing levels?

The relevant question is not whether work appears manageable in theory, but whether it can be delivered consistently with the people and tools actually available. A team that has lost staff without a commensurate reduction in scope or redesign of process is not operating efficiently. It is drawing on extraordinary effort. Once this becomes routine, performance becomes a test of endurance.

Is leadership hearing the truth early enough?

Employees need timely feedback while adjustments remain possible. Leadership requires equally candid signals about where systems are no longer working. Institutions that fail to surface uncomfortable truths early typically pay a higher price later, through execution failures, delayed decisions, avoidable errors and weakened capability.

These are questions of operating performance. Early signs often appear in fatigue, disengagement and attrition. Longer-term effects emerge in service quality, decision speed, control effectiveness and, ultimately, financial outcomes.

The broader point is that productivity is not simply a matter of extracting more output. It reflects how well an organisation manages the conditions in which work is done. Well-being is not a competing priority to be weighed against performance. It is one of the conditions that sustain performance.

Output achieved through chronic depletion may flatter results for a short period. The associated liability tends to surface later, through attrition, diminished judgement, preventable mistakes and the departure of experienced staff whose capacity has been overdrawn for too long.

The reverse also holds. Organisations that invest in wellbeing initiatives while leaving the underlying design of work untouched address symptoms rather than causes. Where priorities remain unclear, decision rights are diffuse, workloads are misaligned, and managerial support is uneven, such initiatives cannot compensate for the structural strain embedded in the operating model.

For African institutions, this is no longer merely a human resources issue. It is a question of how sustainable performance can be built in operating environments already under pressure. Organisations that perform best over the next decade are unlikely to be those with the most visible wellness programmes. They will be those who design work with sufficient clarity, discipline and realism to ensure that performance does not depend on chronic overextension. In this sense, the future of productivity will depend less on how hard people are pushed than on how intelligently institutions are designed.

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The writer, William Easmon, is the Human Capital Director, Absa Bank Ghana LTD

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.