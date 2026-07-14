Absa Bank empowers Persons With Disabilities through financial literacy programme

Absa Bank Ghana’s Sustainability team has delivered a financial literacy session for Persons with Disabilities at the British Council in Accra, as part of the bank’s colleague volunteerism efforts under its Force for Good agenda.

The session aimed to strengthen participants’ financial management skills by equipping them with practical budgeting, saving, responsible borrowing, and fraud prevention, while promoting greater financial confidence and independence.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Risk Officer at Absa Bank Ghana, Kofi Agyarko-Kwarteng, said the programme reflects the bank’s commitment to advancing financial inclusion through practical financial education.

“At Absa Bank, we believe financial inclusion goes beyond access. It is about equipping individuals with the knowledge and confidence to make sound financial decisions and improve their economic standing.

"Initiatives like this demonstrate our deliberate approach to inclusive banking, ensuring that Persons with Disabilities are not left behind, but are empowered to participate fully and meaningfully in the economy,” he said.

The session also educated participants on various financial solutions designed to meet their everyday banking needs, reinforcing Absa’s commitment to making banking more accessible and inclusive for all.

Participants actively engaged with Absa Bank colleagues, asking questions on financial planning, fraud prevention, and access to financial services that support long-term financial goals.

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