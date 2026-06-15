Telecel Ashanti Codes to train 1,000 regional students in digital skills

In celebration of this year’s Telecel Ashanti Month, the Telecel Ghana Foundation has launched a new digital skills initiative to train 1,000 young people across the Region in coding, robotics and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies by the end of the year.

Launched at the Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II Library in Kumasi, Telecel Ashanti Codes targets upper primary and junior high school students in Kumasi, Wiamoase, Nsuta and Obuasi, with training delivered at five learning centres in the host communities.

Welcoming the initiative, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, described Ashanti Codes as a timely intervention that aligns with the region's ambitions to prepare young people for a technology-driven future, pledging the support of the Regional Coordinating Council to expand opportunities for youth skills development.

"The world is changing rapidly, and it is either you fit into the future economy or you risk being left behind. I'm glad that the younger generation is being integrated into the future and prepared to help create the AI and humanoid robotic solutions that are shaping our world today.

"We want young people to use what they learn here to solve everyday challenges in our communities and country,” Dr Amoakohene said at the launch.

Participants will receive structured weekend training facilitated by technology specialists from Asustem Robotics.

The curriculum covers coding, robotics, design thinking, problem-solving and Internet of Things applications, resulting in capstone projects that address challenges within their communities.

The Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, described digital literacy as an essential requirement for participation in the modern economy and urged students to approach the programme with seriousness and determination.

"In the 21st century, everything is hinged on technology. We cannot be effective in the digital economy without the digital literacy required to participate fully.

"The future of our country's economy is digitalisation. Learn as if your whole life depends on this programme because the skills you acquire here can help transform your future and contribute to the growth of our region," Hon. Boadi said.

Telecel Ashanti Codes forms part of the Telecel Ghana Foundation's Connected Learning pillar and represents one of the Foundation's most significant education-focused investments during this year's Ashanti Month celebrations.

Speaking at the launch, Director of External Affairs at Telecel Ghana, Komla Buami, said the initiative reflects the telecom operator’s commitment to building Ghana's digital talent pipeline and ensuring young people are prepared for a rapidly changing world.

"The future economy is digital, and Telecel wants Ghanaians to benefit from the digital economy. We are investing in equipping young people with the requisite skills to participate in the digital economy.

"We want our young people to become creators of sustainable digital solutions that can transform and improve our quality of life."

Delivered in partnership with the Ghana Library Authority, Ashanti Codes is leveraging four library facilities in the region as centres of learning: the Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II Library and the Kumasi Central Library, the Wiamoase Library, and the Nsuta Community Library.

In Obuasi, the Obuasi Robotics Centre will host the weekend training.

Board Chair of the Ghana Library Authority, Dr Michael Ato Essuman, said the programme represents a significant step towards bridging the digital divide and preparing young people for the future of work.

He mentioned that the Authority's partnership with Telecel Ghana over the years has already delivered nine digital libraries for innovation and digital learning.

"With over 150 public libraries nationwide, Ghana Library Authority is creating safe and enabling spaces where young people can access knowledge, develop critical thinking skills and acquire digital competencies.

"We are particularly excited that Telecel Ashanti Codes is intentionally creating pathways for girls to engage confidently in digital technology, where women remain significantly underrepresented," Dr Essuman said.

At the launch, graduates from the pilot cycle showcased several technology projects they had developed at the end of the training, including a Bluetooth-controlled obstacle-avoiding robot, a smart bin, a smart drying line and a smart toll gate system.

The demonstrations highlighted how young learners are already applying technology to solve practical problems in their communities.

Emmanuella Konadu Appiah of St. Anne's Anglican Junior High said the training has given her new knowledge that will benefit her career.

"I have learnt a lot about making robots and technology. I want more young people to learn robotics because it helps us think differently and gain knowledge that can be useful in the future," she said.

With June being Telecel Ashanti Month, the annual celebration has evolved into a campaign to deliver community impact across health, education, youth empowerment, and digital inclusion.

Earlier this month, the Foundation organised HealthFest in Konongo, providing free health screenings to about 400 residents, while additional interventions planned for the region include support for child healthcare, sports, and environmental sustainability.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.