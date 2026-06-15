FIFA seeks explanation over VAR official’s hand gesture

FIFA is seeking an explanation over a hand gesture made by video assistant referee Shaun Evans before Germany's 7-1 win over Curacao on Sunday.

Before matches during the World Cup, FIFA has been briefly focusing on the officials as part of its global world feed coverage.

First, the referee and the rest of his team have walked to the touchline, and a graphic displaying their names and roles has been displayed.

Then the picture cuts to the VAR team at the referee hub in Dallas.

Rather than showing them at work and looking at their monitors, they have also briefly posed for the camera, with their names appearing on screen.

When the camera cut to the VAR room on Sunday, Evans was standing with his arm by his side - and then could be seen making the fingers of his right hand into an upside-down 'OK' sign.

Such a gesture has two very distinct meanings – one harmless and the other connected to an expression of white supremacy.

The incident was immediately the subject of a great deal of speculation on social media.

BBC Sport has approached FIFA multiple times for comment or clarification, but as yet there has been no official response.

However, BBC Sport has been told by sources that FIFA is looking for answers from the Australian VAR official.

Whatever the outcome, there was a noticeable change in approach for pre-match rituals after the Germany-Curacao game.

When the VAR hub was shown in three subsequent matches, the officials were already facing the monitors. We no longer saw them looking at the camera, although their names were still displayed.

What are some of the possible meanings of an upside-down OK?

The gesture made by Evans is very similar to the one used in the circle game, a prank that came to prominence in the US sitcom Malcolm in the Middle and became an internet meme.

An upside-down OK signal is made with the hand below the waist.

If another person looks at the hand, they get a punch in the shoulder.

But in 2017, the OK sign also began to be used by the far right to communicate with each other.

The sign was added to the Anti-Defamation League's (ADL) list of hate symbols in 2019.

The ADL says the OK symbol has become a "popular trolling tactic" from "right-leaning individuals, who often post photos to social media of themselves posing while making the gesture".

The anti-discrimination Fare network, which partners with Fifa and Uefa to tackle racism, said it was seeking clarification.

"Advice from our experts is that the gesture used clearly resembles an upside down 'OK' hand symbol used as a 'white power' symbol in global far-right circles," Fare said.

The 38-year-old Evans has been on the Fifa list of referees since 2017. He is an experienced VAR who was also appointed to officiate at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In his homeland, Evans has been a referee in the Australian A League since 2012 and took charge of the Grand Final in 2019.

How referee hub shots changed in three games after the gesture

None of the VAR teams posed for the camera for the three games after the gesture, looking at the monitors in front of them instead.

Fifa has provided no explanation for the change.

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