Legal Green Association backs transitional directives under new Legal Education Act

Legal Green

The Legal Green Association (LGA) has thrown its support behind the Interim Transitional Policy Directives issued under the newly enacted Legal Education Act, 2026 (Act 1170), describing criticism of the measures as misguided and lacking legal merit.

In a statement issued on June 15, signed by LGA Leader Festus Matey and the association's Head of Politics and Elections Affairs, Evans Mawunyo Tsikata, the association responded to concerns raised by the National Alliance of Law Students (NALS), which had opposed the transitional arrangements announced by the Director of Legal Education and Director of the Ghana School of Law, Professor Raymond A. Atuguba.

According to the LGA, the interim directives are necessary administrative measures designed to ensure a smooth transition from the old legal education system to the new framework established under Act 1170.

The association said the reforms mark one of the most significant transformations in Ghana's legal education system, aimed at addressing longstanding barriers that have prevented many qualified Bachelor of Laws (LLB) graduates from progressing to professional legal training.

"For decades, access to professional legal education in Ghana has been hindered by structural bottlenecks that have prevented thousands of qualified LLB graduates from advancing to the Bar," the statement said.

The group noted that the previous centralised system created significant challenges for prospective lawyers, while the new legislation seeks to promote inclusivity, accessibility, decentralisation and fairness in legal education.

The LGA argued that criticism of the transitional arrangements fails to appreciate the practical realities involved in implementing such a major reform.

It explained that the interim directives are temporary measures intended to facilitate the establishment of the Council for Legal Education and Training (CLET) and support ongoing accreditation processes. According to the association, the measures are not intended to become permanent features of the legal education framework.

A key area of contention has been the introduction of a Pre-Bar Course, which some students have opposed. However, the Legal Green Association defended the initiative, describing it as a necessary bridge between the old and new legal education regimes.

"The legal profession is a profession of standards. It is not enough to demand access; access must be accompanied by competence, preparedness and professional excellence," the association stated.

It maintained that some students who completed their studies under the previous curriculum may not have undertaken all the theoretical courses required under the new framework, making the Pre-Bar Course essential to addressing any academic gaps.

The association further cautioned against allowing students to proceed directly into professional legal training without first meeting the requirements of the revised curriculum, warning that such an approach could undermine quality assurance and professional standards.

According to the LGA, transitional measures are a common feature of major educational reforms globally and are necessary to protect the integrity of professional training programmes.

The association also stressed that the broader objective of the reforms is to address historical inequities in legal education and create more opportunities for aspiring lawyers.

It commended Professor Atuguba and other stakeholders involved in implementing the reforms, saying they should be recognised for their efforts to address longstanding challenges within the legal education sector.

"The Legal Green Association remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting reforms that not only expand access to legal education but also preserve professional standards and strengthen the administration of justice in Ghana," the statement said.

The group called on all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue and collaboration as the country navigates what it described as a pivotal period in the transformation of legal education.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.