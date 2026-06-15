Mahama urges stronger Ghana-Russia relations as new Ambassador presents credentials

President John Mahama, His Excellency Mr. Andrei Ordash and officials from the Russian Embassy in Accra

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed the long-standing relationship between Ghana and Russia, noting that the Russian Federation has been a reliable partner to Ghana since the country gained independence.

Speaking at the Jubilee House on Monday, June 15, after receiving the credentials of Russia’s Ambassador-Designate to Ghana, Andrei Ordash, President Mahama said Ghana values Russia’s historical support and contributions to the country's development.

The President highlighted education as one of the key areas where Russia has assisted Ghana over the years, helping to train generations of Ghanaian professionals through scholarships and academic exchanges.

"I acknowledge Russia's interest in Africa, and I wish to welcome you to Ghana. I encourage you to further develop the long-standing friendship that has so happily existed between Ghana and Russia, which dates to Ghana's early post-independence era," the president said.

"Ghana and Russia have worked together since independence, and our professionals have benefited from educational opportunities in Russia and contribute meaningfully to our national development," the president added.

According to him, the enduring friendship between the two countries provides a strong foundation for enhanced cooperation in the years ahead.

President Mahama noted that Ghana and Russia have the potential to deepen collaboration in sectors such as technology, agriculture, science, education and skills development for the mutual benefit of both nations.

"We believe there is a scope to deepen cooperation in energy, science, technology, agriculture, manufacturing, education, infrastructure and skills development."

He also expressed optimism that continued diplomatic engagement would contribute to international efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability.

The remarks were made during a ceremony at the Jubilee House, where seven newly accredited envoys presented their letters of credence to the President.

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