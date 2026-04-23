Invoice fraud pushed rollout of Publican AI system – GRA official

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says the widespread practice of falsifying commercial invoices to reduce import duties was a major reason for introducing the Publican AI valuation system at the ports.
Assistant Commissioner at the GRA Customs Laboratory, Samuel Akrofi, said the technology was developed to help detect manipulated declarations and protect state revenue.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Mr Akrofi said some importers deliberately alter invoices to pay lower duties than required.
“You import something, you buy something out there. And then you are advised that if you bring the original invoice to customs, the duty will be so high that you cannot pay,” he said.
“And so there’s a way of doctoring these invoices, and customs receives these invoices,” he added.
His comments come amid growing concerns among some trader groups, who have criticised the Publican AI system and accused it of inflating the values of imported goods.
However, the GRA insists the tool is intended to improve fairness in customs valuation and prevent revenue leakages rather than punish legitimate businesses.
Mr Akrofi explained that the system uses machine learning supported by data from credible international sources to compare declared values with expected market benchmarks.
According to him, the system becomes more accurate when traders provide authentic supporting documents to verify the true value of goods.
He urged importers who disagree with GRA assessments to submit records such as bank transaction statements, letters of credit, contracts and credit notes.
Mr Akrofi said once such documents are independently verified through the banking system, they can be used to override the AI-generated valuation.
The introduction of Publican AI forms part of broader government efforts to improve domestic revenue mobilisation, especially as Ghana continues to strengthen tax administration and reduce leakages at the ports.
Customs valuation has long been a contentious issue between importers and authorities, with businesses often raising concerns about high duties while the government pushes for stricter enforcement.
The GRA says it remains open to engagement with stakeholders as the new system is refined and implemented.
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