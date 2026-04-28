Stop waiting for government jobs – GUTA urges youth to embrace self-employment

Audio By Carbonatix
Young people have been encouraged to move away from over-reliance on public-sector employment and to explore opportunities in the private sector and self-employment.
The call comes amid growing concerns about limited government job openings, with industry players stressing the need for a mindset shift towards entrepreneurship and skills development in emerging sectors.
According to business leaders, the modern economy offers diverse opportunities beyond traditional employment, particularly in areas such as communication, marketing, public relations and digital services, where innovation and initiative can create sustainable livelihoods.
“Don’t wait for the government to employ you. Employ yourself,” he stated, emphasising that many jobs today are driven by private enterprise rather than state recruitment.
The private sector, he noted, remains the backbone of economic growth and provides greater flexibility for individuals to diversify income streams and build careers across multiple fields.
Speaking on Channel One TV on Monday, April 27, Vice President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Joseph Paddy, urged young people to be proactive, adding, “The private sector is the engine of growth. When you are a private sector person, you can do everything. You can have more than one job.”
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