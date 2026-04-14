Call off strike in interest of Ghanaians — Tema Central MP Appeals to GUTA

The Member of Parliament for Tema Central, Charles Forson, has appealed to the Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) and other trading groups to reconsider their ongoing strike action.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Tuesday, April 14, he urged the associations to listen to public concerns and place a temporary pause on the strike.

According to him, while the right to strike is legitimate, its impact on ordinary Ghanaians cannot be ignored.

He noted that industrial actions, regardless of form, tend to affect the economy and worsen the living conditions of citizens.

Mr. Forson emphasised that as a public figure, his stance is guided by national interest rather than political affiliation, adding that he would not support actions that negatively affect the country simply because he is in opposition.

He therefore called on GUTA and relevant stakeholders to engage the appropriate authorities to find a lasting solution.

He further urged the association to “put a human face” on their actions and consider the broader consequences of the strike on businesses and daily life.

“Put a human face to the strike and end it because strikes in any form affect the economy and the standard of living of people,” he added.

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