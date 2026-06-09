KATH doctors suspend strike after Asantehene’s intervention

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH)

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) have suspended their industrial action.

This follows what they describe as fruitful engagements and the timely intervention of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, June 9, the Komfo Anokye Doctors' Association (KADA) announced that the suspension took effect from 6:00 p.m. the same day.

According to the association, the decision followed discussions involving Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the KATH Board, hospital management and other key stakeholders, who demonstrated commitment to addressing the concerns that triggered the strike.

KADA said although its members remain determined to ensure that the issues leading to the industrial action are fully resolved, they had decided to prioritise patient care and the broader public interest.

"While KADA remains committed to ensuring that the issues that occasioned the strike are fully resolved, we have carefully considered the potential impact of the prolonged action on patient care and public health. The safety and well-being of patients and the broader public interest remain central to our responsibilities, and these have informed our decision to suspend the action and continue the dialogue," the statement said.

The association expressed profound gratitude to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the hospital board, management and all stakeholders for facilitating dialogue and creating a pathway towards an amicable resolution of the outstanding issues.

KADA also thanked the National Executive Council and members of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) for their support and intervention throughout the dispute.

In addition, the association acknowledged the solidarity shown by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), the Emergency Medicine Society of Ghana (EmSOG), the Orthopaedic Association of Ghana (OAG), the Health Services Workers' Union (HSWU), the Komfo Anokye Certified Registered Anaesthetists Association (KACRA), the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS-KATH Chapter) and the Komfo Anokye Pharmacists Association (KAPA).

The suspension is expected to pave the way for continued negotiations aimed at resolving the outstanding issues while restoring normal healthcare services at one of Ghana's largest referral hospitals.

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