GPHA shuts down Kpone Terminal following fierce freight-forwarder protests

Operations at the Kpone Unity Terminal have been suspended indefinitely by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) following a day of intense demonstrations by transit freight forwarders at the Tema Port.

The suspension, effective immediately, serves as a cooling-off period after aggrieved operators blocked key access points to protest a sudden directive to move all transit-bound containers to the Kpone facility.

The freight forwarders contend that the relocation was forced upon them without the "customary engagement" required for such a significant shift in port logistics.

Confirming the halt in operations to Citi News, William Ababio, President of the Transit Freight Forwarders Association, described the GPHA’s move as a breach of trust. He argued that moving containers nearly 10 kilometres away from the main port without coordinating with the men and women on the ground has effectively crippled their daily activities.

“Before you take any major decision that would affect us directly or indirectly you have to inform your customers in a respectful manner before you arrive or conclude on whatever decision there is. They did not do that,” Mr Ababio stated.

The Association maintains that the "unilateral decision" has undermined the established coordination between shipping lines, customs, and logistics providers, leading to a breakdown in the clearance process.

The protesters are demanding an immediate seat at the table, insisting that the complexities of transit trade—which often involves goods destined for landlocked neighbours like Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger—require careful planning to avoid unnecessary costs and delays.

Following an emergency meeting with port officials, Mr Ababio noted that while the GPHA has apologised for the lapse in communication, the freight forwarders are holding out for a more structured partnership.

“They apologised for not engaging us. They also said they are going to involve the other stakeholders like ICUMS, Customs and the Shipping Lines so that going forward... we will all put our hands and heads together and make sure we work in a peaceful environment,” he added.

The standoff comes at a time when the Tema Port is under pressure to improve cargo flow and reduce congestion. While the GPHA originally intended for the Kpone Terminal to serve as an off-dock facility to ease the burden on the main port, the current friction highlights the delicate balance between administrative efficiency and stakeholder cooperation.

For now, the Kpone Terminal remains silent, with both the Authority and the freight forwarders waiting to see if a consensus can be reached to restore the flow of transit goods through Ghana’s primary maritime gateway.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.