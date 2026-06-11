National

Bogoso–Prestea road reassigned after years of stalled work- Minister tells Parliament

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  11 June 2026 5:06am
Roads Minister, Kwame Agbodza
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Governs Kwame Agbodza, the Minister for Roads and Highways, has announced the immediate reassignment of the Bogoso–Prestea road project to a new contractor, citing alleged prolonged delays and poor performance by the previous contractor, Black Oak.

Addressing the Economy and Development Committee of Parliament on Wednesday, Mr Agbodza said several efforts by the Ministry and the Ghana Highways Authority to accelerate work on the 23-kilometre stretch had failed to yield results.

He said a recent inspection visit to the project site confirmed that the contractor could not deliver the project within the expected timeframe.

“So when we went to the site, I asked him to step aside. I asked the contractor to leave the site, and as I speak to you, a new contractor has mobilised to do the work,” he told the Committee during a public hearing in Parliament House.

Mr Agbodza alleged that the Chief Executive of the Highways Authority had engaged Black Oak on several occasions to ensure progress, but performance remained “far below acceptable standards.”

The Bogoso–Prestea road has been a major source of concern for residents and traditional leaders in the Western Region.

The deteriorating condition and slow pace of execution have hampered transport, affected mining operations, and increased hardship for commuters.

The Minister emphasised that reassigning the project was necessary to prevent further delays and ensure completion of a road that is key to improving connectivity in the area.

He added that government was prioritising value for money and timely delivery on stalled road projects nationwide, as part of efforts to improve infrastructure for economic growth.

Mr Agbodza, however, indicated that details of the new contractor and a revised completion timeline would be communicated in due course.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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