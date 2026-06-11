Author urges Ghanaians to reconnect with their roots at launch of Amane Adesa: Of Monsters and Gods

Author Nii Odoi Mensa Tutu Ani has called on Ghanaians to reconnect with their cultural roots through indigenous storytelling, describing his latest book, Amane Adesa: Of Monsters and Gods, as a reimagining of humanity’s future grounded in African mythology and identity.

Speaking at the launch of the book, Tutu Ani said the work goes beyond fiction, presenting a vision of what humanity could become if Africans embraced their own narratives, histories and cultural heritage.

“We have reimagined who we are as a people and who we could become thousands of years into the future if we return to our roots, our stories and our narratives,” he said.

According to the author, Amane Adesa is ultimately a story about humanity and its origins, which he believes began on the African continent.

“It is a tale of us, of humanity as a whole. We believe the human story began here in Africa, and it therefore makes sense that its future should also be imagined from here,” he added.

Tutu Ani expressed concern that although many Ghanaians enjoy reading and consuming stories, much of the content they engage with is rooted in foreign cultures and worldviews.

“A lot of Ghanaians love stories, but when you examine the stories they consume, many are imported from other cultures and perspectives,” he noted.

He argued that Amane Adesa offers readers a unique opportunity to engage with narratives drawn from their own cultural heritage and historical experiences.

The author further maintained that stories created by Africans for Africans have the potential to leave a deeper and more lasting impact.

Responding to suggestions that the book may have arrived too late for readers already immersed in foreign literature, Tutu Ani disagreed, insisting that the work offers something distinct and deeply personal.

“Even those who have consumed other books will find something unique here—something truly their own that they cannot find elsewhere in world literature,” he said.

Encouraging readers to embrace the book, he highlighted Africa’s rich mythology, which he believes remains largely underrepresented in mainstream storytelling.

“I hear people talk about Thor and Zeus, but I can tell you that there are African gods and legendary figures that can stand proudly alongside any mythological characters in the world. Africans need to discover and embrace these stories,” he said.

He added that the book also provides an opportunity for international audiences to gain a deeper understanding of African history, culture and traditions.

“For those outside Africa who want to understand who we are and what shapes us, they need to read Amane Adesa: Of Monsters and Gods,” he stated.

Tutu Ani concluded with a call for national unity through storytelling, emphasising that Ghana’s diverse cultural traditions collectively form a shared national identity.

“Whether you are Akan, Ga or from any other ethnic group, we are all Ghanaians. Each of us has unique stories to tell, and together those stories form one larger narrative, just as they do in Amane Adesa,” he said.

The launch attracted several prominent figures from Ghana’s arts and entertainment industry, including Amandzeba Nat Brew, Fred Amugi, Kwaku Sintim-Misa and voice artist Mawuli Sachey.

The event was organised by Dade Krama Studios, which described itself as a catalyst for preserving, redefining and commercialising Ghanaian cultural heritage. As part of this mission, the organisation has created a digital platform known as Akrabaa: The Neem Under Which Our Stories Gather.

According to the organisers, the broader objective is to assign greater value to Ghana’s history and storytelling traditions, unlock their commercial potential and position them within the global creative economy, which is valued at hundreds of billions of dollars.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.