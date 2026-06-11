Agbodza raises alarm over traffic light board theft in front of police headquarters

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has raised alarm over the increasing vandalism and theft of traffic light infrastructure across the country, revealing that even a traffic signal installation located directly in front of the National Police Headquarters was not spared by criminals.

Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, June 10, Mr Agbodza described the situation as a major challenge to efforts aimed at improving road safety and traffic management, saying the theft and destruction of traffic light components had become widespread and costly.

According to him, Ghana currently has about 415 traffic light installations nationwide, but only a little over 60 per cent are operational.

The minister attributed a significant portion of the malfunctioning traffic signals to deliberate acts of vandalism by individuals who target the metal components housed in the control chambers and sell them as scrap.

“We have about 415 traffic lights across the country. About over 60 per cent are working,” he told Parliament.

“Many times when you see the traffic lights not working, it is on many occasions deliberate where people go and vandalise the chambers. Some people actually vandalise the chambers and take the metal components and sell them as scrap metals,” he explained.

Mr Agbodza said the problem had assumed worrying proportions, undermining investments made by the state to improve traffic flow and reduce road accidents at major intersections.

What has particularly shocked authorities, he noted, is the theft of traffic light infrastructure situated near one of the country's most heavily secured locations.

“The irony is that even the one — there was one in front of the Police Headquarters — was also stolen,” he disclosed.

The revelation has heightened concerns over the boldness of vandals and the vulnerability of critical public infrastructure. Analysts say if traffic light equipment can be stolen virtually under the watch of security agencies at the Police Headquarters, it points to a broader national challenge that requires urgent attention.

Beyond theft, the minister said traffic light installations are also frequently damaged by motorists who crash into them and flee the scene without reporting the incidents.

“Sometimes vehicles drive into them and then run away, and the value of the vehicles are less than sometimes the value of the things they have damaged,” he stated.

Road engineers have long warned that damaged or non-functional traffic signals increase the risk of accidents, congestion and delays, particularly at busy intersections in major cities such as Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale.

The Roads and Highways Minister appealed to the public to support efforts to protect the infrastructure by reporting suspicious activities around traffic light installations.

“We are appealing to the public to report any such vandalism to us,” he said.

The issue of traffic light vandalism has become a recurring concern for road authorities, who say millions of cedis are spent annually on repairs and replacement of damaged equipment. The theft of electrical cables, batteries, controllers and metal components has particularly affected the reliability of traffic management systems in urban centres.

Mr Agbodza's comments came amid growing public concern about the state of traffic management infrastructure and renewed calls for stricter enforcement against scrap metal theft, which has increasingly targeted public assets, including streetlights, road signs and utility installations.

Observers say tackling the menace will require stronger collaboration between road authorities, law enforcement agencies, local assemblies and scrap metal dealers to trace stolen components and deter would-be vandals.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.