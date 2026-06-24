Two friends remanded over alleged conspiracy and theft 

Audio By Carbonatix
The Toase District Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region has remanded two friends into police custody over alleged conspiracy, causing damage and stealing at Manso-Nweneso.
The accused persons, Desmond Ayensu, 26, and Frank Osei Bonsu, 27, had their pleas not taken and are expected to reappear before the court on July 7, 2026.
Police Chief Inspector Ntim Boadu, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Robert Addo that both the complainant, Evander Frimpong and the suspects were residents of Nweneso.
He said the suspects were small-scale miners, and the complainant was a businessman.
He explained that on one Sunday in November, 2025, the complainant went to church, and the suspects allegedly conspired, dismantled his window, and entered his room to steal GH¢60,000 in cash.
Chief Inspector Boadu further told the court that Ayensu fled the town after the incident but was later arrested by the Foase Police upon his return for another offence.
In his caution statement, he admitted stealing and mentioned Frank as his accomplice.
After police preliminary investigations, they were charged and brought before the court.
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