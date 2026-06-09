Man convicted over theft of church musical instruments in Hohoe

Audio By Carbonatix
A 27-year-old man, Mohammed Rafiu, has been convicted by the Hohoe Circuit Court after pleading guilty to unlawfully entering a church and stealing musical instruments in Hohoe in the Volta Region.
The Volta North Regional Police Command said Mohammed Rafiu was convicted after admitting to the offences, following his arrest on June 5, 2026.
According to a police statement issued by the Public Relations Officer for the Volta North Regional Police Command in Hohoe, Inspector Felix Kwao, on Tuesday, June 9, witnesses spotted Rafiu near the Faith International Ministry Church carrying a sack filled with various items while rushing to hail a vehicle.
His behaviour raised suspicion, prompting the witnesses to stop him and inspect the contents of the sack.
The inspection revealed an amplifier, an equaliser, a mixer and a cross-over machine, all belonging to the church.
Police said the suspect was immediately arrested and taken to the Hohoe Police District, where he confessed to the offences.
"The accused was arrested and brought to the Hohoe Police District, where he admitted to the police the charges leveled against him," the statement said.
Rafiu was subsequently arraigned before the Hohoe Circuit Court on Monday, June 8, 2026.
The court convicted him after he pleaded guilty to two charges.
According to the police, "the accused was put before the Hohoe circuit court where he pleaded guilty on two counts and was convicted and sentenced to three (3) years for unlawful entry and four (4) years of stealing; both sentences are to run concurrently."
This means he will serve the sentences at the same time rather than one after the other.
The Volta North Regional Police Command used the opportunity to encourage residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.
It urged "the general public to immediately report any suspected criminal activities to the Police for action."
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