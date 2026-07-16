Vice President urges church to deepen role in national transformation

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has called on faith-based institutions, particularly churches, to continue playing an active role in the country’s development through education, healthcare, social support and moral leadership.

The Vice President made the call when she joined the congregation of the Accra Ridge Church for its 90th Anniversary Lecture held under the theme: “Repositioning the Church for National Transformation: Faith, Education and Holistic Renewal in Ghana.”

The anniversary celebration marked nine decades of worship, service and the church’s contribution to Ghana’s social and national development.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang highlighted the significant impact of faith-based organisations in shaping Ghana’s progress, particularly through the establishment of schools, hospitals, social welfare programmes, peacebuilding initiatives and moral formation.

She noted that before the expansion of many public institutions, churches had already established critical social support systems that continue to benefit generations of Ghanaians.

The Vice President emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between the Church and public institutions, especially in underserved communities, where partnerships could improve access to quality education, healthcare, youth development programmes, rehabilitation services and support for vulnerable groups.

She further encouraged the Church to maintain its role as a principled moral voice by speaking out against corruption, injustice, abuse, environmental destruction and practices that undermine public confidence.

According to her, the Church’s influence and moral authority are strengthened when anchored in truth, fairness, compassion and service to humanity.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang also underscored the importance of peaceful coexistence among Ghanaians of different faiths and backgrounds, describing unity, tolerance and cooperation as key pillars that have sustained the country’s stability.

She congratulated Accra Ridge Church on attaining its 90th anniversary and encouraged the institution to continue partnering with government and society to strengthen national institutions, support vulnerable communities and contribute to building a peaceful, prosperous and values-driven Ghana.

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