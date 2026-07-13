Hohoe NPP gets new Constituency executives

Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Hohoe Constituency of the Volta Region has elected new executives to manage the Party's affairs.
They are Mr Prince Ellis Antsroe, the Chairman; James Awlisu Gafia, 1st Vice Chairman; Madam Evelyn Gaku, 2nd Vice Chairperson; Seidu Abdul Samed, NASARA Organiser; Madam Bernice Akosua Togah, Women Organiser; and Patrick Dzandu, Treasurer.
The rest are Mr Cherobin K Gah, Youth Organiser; Miss Rita Batse Mesiwotso, Secretary; Mr Justice Alexander Adigbli, Deputy Secretary; Mr Vincent Kwaku Asamoah, Organiser; and Mr Bentil Felix Kofi, Communication Officer.
Mr Antsroe said the most important administrative step that would be taken was accounting to the party members.
He said that, beyond uniting, the Party was to look out for one another in their work as well as in enjoying the benefits.
Mr George Boateng, the Volta Regional Representative on the Election Committee that supervised the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP), commended the Electoral Commission and personnel of the Ghana Police Service for ensuring a smooth exercise.
He swore the newly elected executives into office and urged them to abide by their oath.
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