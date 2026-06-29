Be steadfast – Rev. Wengam tells Christians

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has encouraged pastors, especially those serving in deprived communities, to remain steadfast, even in the most challenging circumstances.

He said, 'God often performs great works in such situations. And this should be a source of inspiration for pastors to demonstrate unwavering faith in God while being diligent in their pastoral work.

Rev. Wengam was speaking at Zebilla during his 3rd Apostolic Visit to the Upper East Region "B" Assemblies of God, Ghana.

The programme brought together ministers and their spouses, retired ministers and their spouses, and pastors' widows for a time of prayer, fellowship, exhortation, and impartation.

Rev. Wengam led a three-and-a-half-hour prayer for peace in Ghana and the region, the General Council meeting of the Church in August, and the World Congress of Assemblies of God to be hosted by Ghana in October this year.

The General Superintendent also led the pastors to renew marriage vows and admonished them to make their marital union a model for their church members.

Earlier on his arrival in Zebilla, Rev. Wengam inspected a regional office project for the Assemblies of God Ghana. He expressed satisfaction with the progress of work and pledged 500 bags of cement on behalf of the church’s headquarters and another 200 bags from his family.

The Regional Superintendent, Rev. Timothy Tarinya Musah, expressed appreciation for the General Superintendent’s leadership and fatherly care, as well as Lady Mrs. Monica Wengam’s consistent support for the vulnerable in the pastoral ministry, especially pastors’ widows, retirees and their spouses.

As usual, Mrs. Wengam presented gifts to serving pastors and pieces of cloth and cash donations to pastors’ widows and wives of retired pastors. For its part, the Upper East Region "B" Council of Assemblies of God presented a traditional smock to the General Superintendent and northern kente to Lady Mrs. Wengam in appreciation of their visit and support.

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