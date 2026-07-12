Rev Stephen Wengam urges sustained prayer for revival at Guyana Assemblies of God Council

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has called on Christians to embrace sustained and fervent prayer, saying genuine spiritual revival is born out of consistent communion with God.

Rev Wengam made the call while addressing the 22nd Biennial General Council Meeting of the Guyana Assemblies of God in Georgetown, where he preached on the theme, "The Awesome Deeds of Prayer."

The Ghanaian church leader, who also serves as a Cabinet and Executive Member of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship, said intense, deliberate and prolonged prayer remains the foundation for spiritual renewal.

“Intense, consistent, deliberate and prolonged praying births unequalled revival. More prayer provokes the release of fresh revival,” he told the gathering.

Drawing from church history and Scripture, Rev Wengam cited the Azusa Street Revival in Los Angeles, California, as a demonstration of the transformative power of prayer.

He noted that the revival, which began in the early 20th century, eventually led to the establishment of the Assemblies of God in 1914.

Rev Wengam also referenced Acts 1:14, where the 120 disciples gathered in the Upper Room in prayer before the outpouring of the Holy Spirit on the Day of Pentecost.

He said the disciples' persistence in prayer illustrates that significant spiritual breakthroughs often require sustained intercession.

“The Holy Spirit did not fall on the first or second day because it takes much prayer for great revival to take place, like what happened on the Day of Pentecost,” he said.

Following the sermon, Rev Wengam led the congregation in an extended session of prayer.

According to organisers, the meeting was marked by an atmosphere of intense worship and prayer, with participants describing it as a period of renewed spiritual encounter.

The General Superintendent of the Guyana Assemblies of God, Bishop John Smith, said the gathering experienced an unusual move of the Holy Spirit during the prayer session.

“We have experienced the visitation of the Holy Spirit in an unusual manner,” Bishop Smith testified.

The biennial General Council Meeting brings together ministers and church leaders of the Guyana Assemblies of God to deliberate on the work of the church, strengthen fellowship and renew their commitment to ministry.

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