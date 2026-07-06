Photos: Mahama attends Assemblies of God Men’s Ministry Conference

President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday joined the Men’s Ministry of the Assemblies of God Church at the Gomoa Pentecost Convention Centre for a Faith Conference.

Addressing the gathering, President Mahama emphasised the central role of faith, character and leadership in shaping society, stressing that every generation requires men anchored in faith and moral conviction.

He noted that faith is not measured by titles, wealth or political position, but by one’s conduct and values. “Being President does not prove that I am a man of faith. It is my character and my works that will prove that I am a man of faith,” he stated.

The President urged Ghanaians to reflect their faith in their daily lives, including how they treat their spouses, raise their children, manage public resources, speak about others and serve their communities. He said integrity and accountability remain key indicators of genuine faith.

Below are some photos from the conference.

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