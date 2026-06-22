Why I stopped going to church – Nicki Minaj

Audio By Carbonatix
American rapper Nicki Minaj has revealed why she stopped attending church.
Speaking in a recent episode of The Bryce Crawford podcast, Minaj disclosed that she quit church immediately she became successful.
She explained that she didn’t stop going to church because of an ideological change but because she always performs at weekends, which leaves her too exhausted to attend church on Sundays.
“Once my career started taking off, I stopped going to church. I was working on Friday nights and Saturday nights, so the last thing I could do was wake up on Sunday mornings to go to church,” she said.
Minaj explained that despite quitting church, she still has a good relationship with God.
She, however, admitted that she struggles with being consistent in her relationship with God but keeps striving to be better.
She added that her faith continues to grow as she grows spiritually.
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