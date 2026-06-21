Rev. Wengam cautions pastors against negative attitudes

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has admonished pastors to eschew negative attitudes which can undermine their credibility and adversely impact their congregations and followers.

He said such detrimental attitudes as grumbling and over-anxiety are inconsistent with their faith in God and can be inimical to their peace of mind. Pastors must, therefore, make conscious and relentless efforts to avoid them.

Rev Wengam was speaking during his 3rd Apostolic Visitation of the Central Region Assemblies of God at Assin Atonsu. The event brought together pastors and their spouses, retired ministers and their spouses, as well as widows of pastors.

The General Superintendent asked pastors to invest in spiritual discipline through long hours of prayer, intensive personal Bible study and meditation. These deliberate practices, he said, would insulate them from pessimism and plant them firmly on the path of serving God and humanity.

Rev. Wengam led an intensive three-and-a-half-hour prayer session, focusing on thanksgiving, repentance, rededication, individual concerns, and the nation. There was also intercession for the meeting of the General Council of the Church in August and the World Congress of Assemblies of God to be held in Accra in October this year.

The General Superintendent further led pastors and their spouses to renew their marriage vows. He reiterated that the position of the Assemblies of God on divorce has not changed. The church does not permit divorce and remarriage. He charged the pastors to make their marriages a model for their congregations.

The National President of the Ministers' Wives Association, Lady Mrs Monica Wengam, urged the clergy and their spouses to serve selflessly and pursue Christlike humility.

She used the occasion to present gifts to pastors and pieces of cloth and cash donations to pastors’ widows and wives of retired ministers. Retired pastors also received cash donations and gifts . The donations were sponsored by the General Superintendent and his wife.

The purpose is to support the vulnerable and encourage many pastors who are serving in rural and economically challenging areas.

The Regional Superintendent of Central Region Assemblies of God, Rev. Anthony Efinu, described the apostolic visit as a game-changer and critical for the revival and transformation of the church.

The Central Regional Council presented their highest award, christened the Royal Servant Leadership Award, to the first couple of the church for their compassionate and visionary leadership.

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