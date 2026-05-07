Mason jailed over motorbike theft

The Pakyi District Court has sentenced a mason to six months’ imprisonment with hard labour for stealing a motorbike valued at GH¢12,000.

Emmanuel Appiah pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

Presenting the facts, Chief Inspector Christian Amartey told the court, presided over by Madam Dora Jackson, that the complainant, Mr Prince Appiah, is a farmer residing at Tweapiase.

He said Appiah lived at Hwensa, near Pakyi Number Two.

The prosecution said on April 28, 2026, at about 1330 hours, the complainant parked his unregistered wine-coloured motorbike at his corridor and went to sleep.

A witness, who is the complainant’s landlord, later raised an alarm after seeing Appiah enter the house and take the motorbike away

The court heard that the witness confronted Appiah, who failed to give a satisfactory explanation, leading to his arrest.

Chief Inspector Amartey said a report was subsequently made to the police and Appiah was re-arrested.

He said Appiah admitted the offence in his caution statement.

After investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.

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