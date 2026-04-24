Mason remanded over alleged defilement of 13-year-old stepdaughter

The Amasaman Circuit Court in Accra on Thursday, April 23, remanded a 56-year-old mason for allegedly defiling his stepdaughter, 13, resulting in a pregnancy.

Simon Wiafe is said to have taken advantage of his wife’s absence to defile the stepdaughter on a number of occasions. He has, however, denied the offence.

Wiafe would be sent back to the court on May 7, 2026.

Police Inspector Hagar Owusu-Heneba, giving the facts, said the complainant was a trader and the biological mother of the victim.

She said Wiafe, the accused person, lived in the same house as the complainant at Pokuase Amanfrom.

The complainant is married to the accused person, while the victim is the stepdaughter of the accused, the court heard.

Prosecution said that in March 2026, the victim noticed irregularities in her menstrual cycle but did not pay much attention to it.

On April 1, the complainant detected symptoms of pregnancy in the victim, and she complained to one of her aunties about the victim’s situation.

Inspector Owusu-Heneba said the victim was questioned, and she told the complainant that it was her stepfather who had been having sexual intercourse with her whenever she (complainant) went to the market and did not return the same day.

The Court heard that the act had happened on three occasions, after which the accused always threatened her not to disclose it to the complainant.

Prosecution said that when a pregnancy test was later conducted on the victim, and it proved positive, the complainant thereafter reported the case to DOVVSU, Amasaman, for investigation.

A police medical form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital.

The accused person was subsequently arrested, cautioned and charged with the offence after investigations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.