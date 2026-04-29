Wa High Court upholds jail term for wedding MC convicted of defilement

The Wa High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by Rashid Ahmed Anaata, a popular wedding master of ceremonies, and upheld the prison sentence imposed on him for defiling minors.

Anaata, 38, had challenged his conviction by the Wa Circuit Court, arguing that there had been a miscarriage of justice and flaws in the prosecution’s case.

However, delivering judgment, High Court judge Justice Osei Wusu Antwi ruled that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence and affirmed the lower court’s decision.

The judge said there was “a plethora of evidence” proving that the appellant had engaged in sexual acts with the victims.

He further described the defence arguments as “a sham, defenceless, and not candid to the court,” citing inconsistencies in the submissions made before the court.

Anaata, widely known in the Upper West Region as “Anaata,” was a well-known MC at Islamic weddings and family ceremonies.

His public image came under scrutiny in 2023 after several underage girls reportedly accused him of sexual assault and defilement.

Although more than a dozen allegations were said to have emerged, prosecutors proceeded with charges involving three minors.

The Wa Circuit Court, presided over by Jonathan Avogo, convicted him on six counts of defilement and handed down custodial sentences in October 2023.

According to court details, the current appeal relates to one of the three separate cases in which he was convicted.

In that case, he received an eight-year sentence with hard labour, while the remaining two cases each attracted seven-year terms.

The appeals in the remaining two convictions are expected to be heard on June 19, 2026.

During the more than one-hour reading of the judgment, Anaata reportedly sat quietly in court, occasionally looking toward the bench.

Outside the courtroom, family members and friends who had gathered to support him were visibly emotional after the ruling.

Some were seen in tears as prison officers escorted him into a waiting vehicle.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.