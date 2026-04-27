Man, 23, sentenced over defilement

A 23-year-old Felix Agbodzi has been sentenced to seven years' imprisonment for defiling a 12-year-old girl.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea.

Inspector Felix Kwao, Public Relations Officer, Volta North Regional Police Command, Hohoe, in a release said preliminary investigations revealed that the convict lured the victim to his residence, where he subjected her to sexual abuse.

He said the convict was arrested on April 13, 2026, and arraigned at the Hohoe Circuit Court, presided over by Mr Lambert Y. Kariba, on the charge of defilement, contrary to section 101(2) of the Criminal Offences Act of Ghana, 1960 (Act 29).

Inspector Kwao said the Command urged the public to report criminal offences, including defilement.

He noted that people engaged in such acts would face the full rigours of the law.

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