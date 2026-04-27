Motor rider in court for defilement

Twenty-two-year-old commercial motor rider Saviour Awi has been arraigned before the Cape Coast Circuit I for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl at Twifo Nyinase in the Central Region.

Awi allegedly lured the girl into an uncompleted building in their neighbourhood on Sunday, March 29, 2026, and had sex with her, according to the police.

However, he pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before the court presided over by Mr Cephas Ayidzo on Thursday.

He was consequently admitted to bail to the tune of GHS100,000 with two sureties, one to be justified.

The sureties must both be public servants earning not less than GHS7,000 monthly and in addition to that, Awi must report to the police every Monday at 09:00 hours, the court directed.

Prosecuting, Inspector Samuel Apprey told the court that the victim reported the incident to her grandmother right after it happened.

Together with the victim, the grandmother subsequently reported the case at the Twifo Praso Police Station on Monday, April 6, 2026, where they were issued a police form to visit the hospital for medical examination and treatment.

When Awi heard that the case had been reported to the police, he allegedly sent an amount of GHS800 via mobile money to the grandmother of the victim for medical treatment to end the case.

Awi was arrested on Wednesday, April 08. 2026, and charged with the offence after investigations.

After the prosecutor had read the charge, the counsel for Awi made a strong case for his bail, arguing that he was a father of a two-year-old child and had a permanent place of residence, promising that he would not escape.

The judge admitted him to bail to reappear on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

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