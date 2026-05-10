National

Police Inspector interdicted over alleged defilement of 14-year-old daughter

Source: MyJoyOnline.com  
  10 May 2026 9:23am
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The Ghana Police Service has interdicted a police inspector stationed at Mamponteng in the Ashanti Region over allegations of defilement and incest involving his 14-year-old daughter.

According to a press release issued by the Ashanti North Regional Police Command on May 9, the officer, identified as Inspector Desmond Owusu Afriyie, is currently under investigation by the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in the Agona District.

Police said the complaint was lodged on November 4, 2025, by Charlotte Samaa of Koforidua in the Eastern Region on behalf of her daughter. The complaint alleged that the victim had been sexually abused by her biological father.

The statement explained that following the report, the victim was referred to a government health facility for medical examination to aid investigations into the allegations.

According to the police, the suspect presented himself at the Agona DOVVSU office on February 20, 2026, where he was arrested and cautioned.

“Suspect denied the allegations and was later released on enquiry bail to be reporting periodically.

“The Inspector is currently being interdicted to pave way for further investigation,” portions of the statement noted.

The Ashanti North Regional Police Command further assured the public of its commitment to conducting thorough investigations into the matter and promised to communicate further developments.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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