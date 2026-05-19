Son of Mango boss arrested over father’s fatal fall from cliff

Audio By Carbonatix
The son of Mango founder Isak Andic has been arrested in connection with his father's death.
Jonathan Andic, 45, was detained by Catalan police on Tuesday as part of a renewed investigation into the death of the fashion tycoon, which was initially treated as an accident but was later reopened.
Isak, 71, died in December 2024 after falling from a ravine while walking in the Montserrat mountains near Barcelona with his son. There have been conflicting media reports about whether they were alone or if other family members were present.
Jonathan has previously denied responsibility for his father's death.
A family spokesperson told Reuters that Jonathan was being questioned and that the family was confident of his innocence.
He joined Mango in 2005 and later oversaw the company's Mango Man line. He became vice-chairman of the board after his father's death.
Investigators in Catalonia initially closed the case in early 2025 after finding no evidence of criminal wrongdoing, but reopened it later that year, citing inconsistencies in Jonathan's testimony, the La Vanguardia newspaper reported.
Jonathan was taken from his home shortly after 11:00 local time (09:00 GMT), where he was questioned by police again.
He later appeared before a judge, who ordered his detention on bail, set at €1m (£865,000), ordered the withdrawal of his passport, and required him to report to the court weekly.
Born in Turkey, Isak founded Mango with his brother, Nahman, in Barcelona in 1984, and the chain now operates almost 3,000 outlets in 120 countries.
At the time of his death, Forbes estimated the businessman's net worth to be $4.5bn (£3.6bn).
Mango CEO Toni Ruiz previously said Isak's death would "leave a huge void" and added: "All of us are, in some way, his legacy and the testimony of his achievements".
"It is up to us, and this is the best tribute we can make to Isak and which we will fulfil, to ensure that Mango continues to be the project that Isak aspired to and of which he would feel proud."
Latest Stories
-
GIBA calls on NCA to review FM coverage restriction directive – GIBA President
2 hours
-
Future of Ghana’s media will be defined by AI, digital disruption and regulatory reform – GIBA
2 hours
-
Mahama stayed away so Ministers could speak freely – Kwakye Ofosu opens up on Damang Mine Cabinet debate
3 hours
-
Kylie Minogue says cancer experience ‘still with me’
3 hours
-
Dozens of romance scammers arrested after specialist fraud squad investigation in UK, Nigeria
3 hours
-
Ghana to bid farewell to Aps Kwadwo Safo as funeral rites set for July 30
3 hours
-
Son of Mango boss arrested over father’s fatal fall from cliff
3 hours
-
Video: Moment Arsenal squad found out they were Premier League 2025/26 champions
3 hours
-
Starbucks Korea sacks CEO over controversial ‘Tank Day’ promotion
3 hours
-
Google to release first smart glasses since Google Glass flop
4 hours
-
Two-time winner Alcaraz out of Wimbledon with injury
4 hours
-
GSA shuts down 5A Homes for allegedly producing substandard mattresses
4 hours
-
Heads of SHSs cite Buffer Stock Company over missing cost details of food supplies
4 hours
-
Gov’t breached oil fund law for 5 years, kept $100m cap instead of $584m – PIAC report
4 hours
-
Buffer Stock Company says SHS food prices are agreed by stakeholders, denies lack of transparency
4 hours