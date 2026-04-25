Rashford scores as Barca close in on La Liga title

Marcus Rashford scored as Barcelona tightened their grip on a second-successive La Liga title with victory over Getafe.

The on-loan Manchester United forwarded finished off a sweeping counter attack in the second half as Hansi Flick's side took advantage of Real Madrid's surprise draw on Friday night.

Barcelona are now 11 points clear of their rivals with both teams having five games remaining as they close in on a 29th title.

Fermin Lopez put them in front in the 45th minute after the masked attacking midfielder was put through by a fine pass from Pedri.

Barcelona were without star player Lamine Yamal after the teenager's season was ended by a hamstring injury in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Celta Vigo but Rashford still had to settle for a spot on the bench before he emerged on the hour mark to replace Ronny Bardghji.

Getafe are in the hunt for European places and threw bodies forward in the second half in searchung for an equaliser.

But Rashford ensured the victory with his seventh goal in La Liga when Robert Lewandowski played a ball over the top for him to run on to with the home side caught up the pitch.

The England international picked up the ball in his own half but with only Getafe goalkeeper David Soria in front of him and he showed fine composure to seal the win.

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