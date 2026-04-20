Ghana pushes for ‘fair deal’ with Spain as leaders demand stronger ties and reciprocal business growth

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana is seeking a reset in its relationship with Spain, with senior government officials calling for deeper diplomatic engagement and more balanced economic cooperation between the two countries.
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has urged expanding bilateral relations beyond current trade levels, while Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is pushing for greater opportunities for Ghanaian businesses in the Spanish market.
Speaking after the Fourth High-Level Meeting of the Defence in Democracy Summit in Spain, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang highlighted the imbalance in business presence between the two countries.
She noted that although Spanish companies are thriving in Ghana, Ghanaian firms have yet to establish a meaningful footprint in Spain.
She stressed the need for reciprocity, calling for deliberate support to help Ghanaian businesses expand into Spain.
“We must support each other and work together,” she said.
“Spain has been present in Ghana for decades, just as Ghana has maintained relations with Spain. What we need to see now is the equivalent of Spanish companies operating in Ghana—Ghanaian companies establishing themselves in Spain.”
The Vice President referenced a recent visit to GB Foods, a Spanish firm with a significant presence in Ghana, as an example of successful foreign investment that should be mirrored.
For his part, Mr. Ablakwa described the current level of diplomatic engagement between the two countries as inadequate, especially given their growing economic ties.
Despite annual trade volumes exceeding $300 million, he pointed out that Ghana and Spain have never exchanged high-level state visits in nearly 60 years of diplomatic relations.
“Considering the scale of trade between our countries, it is not acceptable that we have not had a single state visit at the highest level,” he said.
“No Spanish Prime Minister or King has visited Ghana on a state visit, and no Ghanaian President has undertaken a state visit to Spain.”
He revealed that discussions are already underway to change this, with Ghana extending a formal invitation to Spanish authorities.
The Minister expressed optimism that 2026—marking both Ghana’s 70th anniversary of independence and 60 years of diplomatic relations with Spain—presents a unique opportunity to elevate ties.
“We believe next year offers a perfect alignment to deepen relations and crown our cooperation with a historic state visit,” he added.
Both leaders say strengthening diplomatic engagement and ensuring mutual economic benefits will be key to unlocking the full potential of Ghana-Spain relations.
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