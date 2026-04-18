Ghana, Spain deepen ties with focus on migration policy and labour mobility agreements

Ghana has taken steps to deepen its bilateral relations with Spain following high-level discussions between the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares Bueno, in Barcelona.

The meeting, held on Friday, April 17, 2026, focused on strengthening cooperation across key areas, including migration, maritime security, and labour mobility.

During the talks, Mr Ablakwa commended the Spanish government, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, for its flagship immigration policy aimed at regularising and integrating approximately 500,000 undocumented migrants.

The policy, which is being implemented between April 16 and the end of June 2026, is designed to provide legal status, protect the rights of migrants, and facilitate access to employment opportunities.

According to the Ghanaian Foreign Affairs Minister, the initiative not only promotes dignity and inclusion but also supports skills development and fosters multicultural integration.

He further highlighted measures put in place by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assist Ghanaian nationals who may benefit from the policy, assuring that the government remains committed to facilitating access to the necessary official documentation.

Beyond migration, both countries agreed to deepen collaboration in maritime security, recognising the importance of safeguarding shared economic and territorial interests.

They also signalled plans to fast-track the signing of labour mobility agreements to enhance structured migration and create opportunities for legal employment.

The engagement underscores ongoing efforts by both Ghana and Spain to strengthen diplomatic ties and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

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