Dr. Alexander Quaicoe writes: Technical brief on Ghana Free Zones Programme; evidence from a PhD research

Dr. Alexander Quaicoe

For nearly thirty years, Ghana's Free Zones Programme has been one of the country’s most ambitious tools in trade and industrial policy. Established under the Free Zones Act (Act 504) in 1995 and launched in 1996, the programme aimed to shift Ghana from a closed, import-substitution economy to one that focuses on export-led growth.

The policy offered a clear promise: attract foreign direct investment, boost non-traditional exports, generate foreign exchange, create jobs, transfer technology, and speed up structural transformation.

As Ghana faces ongoing issues like exchange rate pressures, inflation fluctuations, high public debt, and renewed goals for industrialisation, it’s timely and necessary to ask: How much has the Free Zones Programme really helped Ghana's overall macroeconomic stability and development?

Using extensive econometric analysis based on balanced data from 1998Q1 to 2022Q4, this brief assesses the impact of Ghana's free zones on three key macroeconomic variables – exchange rate, economic growth, and inflation – while providing recommendations for reform.

Ghana's Economic Context: Why Free Zones Matter

Ghana's economy heavily relies on primary commodities like gold, cocoa, and crude oil. While these exports bring in significant foreign exchange, they also leave the country vulnerable to outside shocks and price changes.

After independence, Ghana tried import substitution. However, by the early 1980s, this strategy led to falling exports, rising inflation, large balance-of-payments deficits, and stagnant growth.

Trade liberalisation under structural adjustment reforms opened the economy and laid the groundwork for export-oriented initiatives, including the Free Zones Programme.

The Ghana Free Zones Programme is managed by the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA). Companies in this programme benefit from generous fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, such as:

• 10-year corporate tax holidays (not exceeding 15% thereafter)

• Duty-free import of inputs and export of products

• 100% foreign ownership of firms

• Full repatriation of dividends and profits

• No import licensing requirements

• Freedom to sell up to 30% of output domestically

Ghana offers both enclave-based zones – most notably the Tema Export Processing Zone (TEPZ) – and a single-factory scheme that allows companies to operate anywhere in the country as long as they export at least 70% of their output.

As of the latest available data, about 495 companies operate under the programme, with roughly 80% involved in manufacturing. Key sectors include agro-processing, oil and gas services, ICT, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and jewelry production.

From 1998 to 2022, Ghana attracted around $4.15 billion in free zone investments, making up about 8% of total FDI during that time. In the same period, free zones generated about $30 billion in exports, accounting for around 12.5% of total merchandise exports.

Annual employment averaged 24,203 workers, making up about 0.22% of the national labour force, who produced the 12.5% of total exports.

In all, the zones in Ghana contribute 3% to the country’s GDP. These figures indicate concentrated export productivity, but what about the wider macroeconomic effects?

Impact on Exchange Rate: Investment Matters More Than Exports

One key goal of free zones or export processing zones is to generate foreign exchange and stabilise the domestic currency. Ghana's cedi has seen continuous depreciation over the last two decades, making this goal especially urgent.

The econometric findings show that investment in Ghana’s free zones strengthens the exchange rate in both the short and long-runs. In simple terms, capital flowing into these zones—particularly from foreign investment – brings in foreign currency that supports the cedi. Interestingly however, exports from the zones do not show a significant impact on the exchange rate in either the short-run or long-run.

This result challenges traditional assumptions. Typically, export growth is expected to bring in foreign exchange that strengthens the currency. The lack of such an effect suggests that a large portion of export earnings might not stay within the domestic economy, possibly due to profit repatriation or import-heavy production methods.

The conclusion is clear: Investment inflows appear to support currency stability more than export outflows. Policymakers should therefore focus not only on export volumes but also on retaining and reinvesting export earnings.

Impact on Economic Growth: Short-Term Gains, Limited Long-Term Effects

Export-led growth theory suggests that increased exports and investment should lead to sustained economic growth. Ghana's free zones do show positive short-term growth effects.

Specifically, positive shocks in free zones investment (or increases in investment) boost economic growth in the short run while negative shocks (decreases in investment) hinder growth.

However, over the long-run, the relationship between free zones investment and economic growth is not statistically significant.

This indicates that while free zones can enhance economic activity in the short term – through capital inflows, job creation, and increased production – their broader structural impact is limited over time.

Although Ghana operates both enclave and single-factory schemes, with a quarter of the firms sited in its flagship Tema Export Processing Zone, production relies heavily on imports and is not well connected to local supply chains, thus weakening the multiplier effects.

This partly explains why the share of employment in free zones remains small compared to the national labour force, despite high export contributions.

Impact on Inflation: An Unexpected Pattern

Managing inflation is one of Ghana's most persistent economic challenges. One might expect that export-oriented production would improve productivity and lower price pressures. However, the findings reveal complex and uneven effects:

• Over the long-run, declines in free zones investment lead to higher inflation.

• In the short-run, increases in free zones investment can also raise inflation.

• Export shocks show uneven effects on consumer prices, with both increases and decreases in free zones export leading to an increase in inflation measured by the consumer price index in the short-term.

The short-term inflationary effects may arise from production that relies heavily on imports. Many free zone companies import semi-finished goods for processing and re-export. Increased activity raises the demand for foreign exchange and imports, which can add to price pressures.

Moreover, when exports do not significantly strengthen the exchange rate, the reliance on imported inputs may worsen cost-push inflation. The broader conclusion is that the Free Zones Programme in Ghana has not consistently produced the intended inflation-stabilising effects.

The Bigger Picture: Limited Long-Term Macroeconomic Transformation

Across exchange rate, growth, and inflation, one overarching pattern emerges: While short-run benefits exist, long-run macroeconomic transformation remains limited.

This does not mean that the Free Zones Programme has failed. Rather, it suggests that its current design and operational framework limit its broader economic impact.

The zones were originally intended as experimental platforms for liberalisation – stepping stones toward wider economic competitiveness. Yet, when generous incentives apply only to a few selected firms, the broader economy may remain hampered by high taxes, infrastructure gaps, and regulatory hurdles.

Economists have long argued that viewing zones as "economies within an economy" reduces their overall impact. Ghana's mixed performance reflects this structural tension.

Policy Recommendations for Ghana

Based on the findings, several reforms are necessary to reposition Ghana's Free Zones Programme as a stronger driver of structural transformation.

1. Encourage Greater Domestic Investment Participation

While 31% of firms are Ghanaian-owned and another 31% are jointly owned, foreign investors still play a large role in capital inflows. While foreign investment is crucial, increasing domestic participation would help retain foreign exchange and lessen profit repatriation pressures.

Policies could include targeted financing resources, equity co-investment programmes, and improved integration of small and medium-sized enterprises.

2. Promote Higher-Value Manufacturing

Current operations often focus on light manufacturing and processing of semi-finished imports. Ghana must encourage a shift to higher-grade manufacturing and specialised production that can earn premium prices globally. This requires skills development, technical training, industrial research partnerships, and infrastructure improvements.

Producing higher value-added goods would lead to stronger foreign exchange inflows and lessen inflation pressures from imports.

3. Strengthen Local Supply Chain Integration

Free zones should not work in isolation. Encouraging companies to source more raw materials locally would reduce foreign exchange outflows, support local small and medium-sized businesses, increase multiplier effects and stabilise the domestic currency.

This requires focused supplier development programmes and better access to financing for local producers.

4. Reassess the 70% Export Requirement

The rule that firms must export at least 70% of their output needs to be reviewed. While encouraging export orientation is important, limiting domestic sales may hinder potential price-stabilising effects if high-quality goods could serve local markets.

A careful adjustment – without compromising the export requirement – may enhance domestic linkages.

5. Conduct Regular Subsidy Audits

The generous incentives in Act 504 should be periodically assessed. Policymakers need to determine if the fiscal costs of tax holidays and exemptions are justified by measurable economic benefits.

The publication of transparent data by the Ghana Free Zones Authority would improve accountability and guide reform.

6. Integrate Zones into Broader Industrial Strategy

Ultimately, Ghana must avoid relying too much on enclave-style incentives. Nationwide improvements in infrastructure, fair taxation, and regulatory efficiency are crucial.

Free zones should act as catalysts – not replacements – for national competitiveness.

Conclusion: Reform, Not Retreat

The evidence shows that Ghana's Free Zones Programme offers clear short-term benefits but limited long-term macroeconomic change. Investment flows support the cedi temporarily. Growth gains are visible but not lasting. Inflation effects are inconsistent.

Yet, abandoning the programme is neither feasible nor wise. Worldwide, export processing zones create millions of jobs, accounting for 3% of global employment, and play a key role in trade integration and enhancement strategies, accounting for $3.5 trillion or 20% of world exports.

A more strategic path is reform:

• Deepen domestic connections

• Encourage higher value production

• Increase foreign exchange retention

• Evaluate the effectiveness of incentives

• Integrate zones into broader liberalisation efforts

With the right adjustments, Ghana's Free Zones Programme can evolve from a policy experiment into a durable engine of export diversification, currency stability and inclusive growth as experienced in some export processing zone implementing nations like South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Mexico and China. The opportunity remains. The goal should be to reform, not retreat.

AUTHOR BIO

Dr. Alexander Quaicoe is a finance and development economist with research interests in international trade, financial markets, export processing zones, macroeconomic stability and industrial policy in emerging economies.

He recently completed his PhD in Finance, focusing on the macroeconomic impact of free zones in Ghana and Bangladesh.

His work applies advanced econometric techniques to policy analysis and aims to inform evidence-based economic reforms.

He is presently a Lecturer at the Methodist University of Ghana, handling both graduate and undergraduate courses.

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