Marriage needs two wings to fly

One of the many metaphors used to describe marriage, the one that best emphasises the importance of partnership is the image of a bird.

Just as a bird needs two wings to fly, marriage needs the combined effort of two partners to succeed.

A man has his strengths, weaknesses, and unique needs, just as a woman has hers. There are things a man can do best, and there are things a woman can do best. In marriage, we combine our unique abilities to enhance our lives.

A man will always need a woman, and a woman will always need a man. Each has a crucial role to play.

Roles of a man

The man is the head or leader of the home, regardless of his talent, age, wealth, or education. He is to guide, organise, direct, inspire, and influence the affairs of the family.

Leadership, however, is not about overpowering, controlling, or dominating. A good leader must be a good role model who makes mutual decisions with their wife. Above all, he must be a servant-leader with a clear mission and vision for his family.

A man must love his wife as his own body. He must be patient, understanding that a woman may sometimes react emotionally because of hormonal changes. He should be kind and not reserve kindness only for special occasions or expect rewards in return.

Make your wife your best friend and find time to show your love. Always remember that a woman’s greatest emotional needs are affection and companionship. Show commitment to the family by providing financial, emotional, and physical security. Appreciate everything your wife does for you and the home.

Roles of a woman

A woman must accept the leadership of her husband and submit to him. A husband is not always right, and a woman should not agree with everything he says, especially if it is sinful or violates her basic human rights.

Even then, she should correct him with humility and wisdom. Respect your husband and avoid taking over the daily affairs of the home simply because you feel more capable.

A woman is a helpmate. Admire your husband and support him at all times. Motivate him and express appreciation for all he does. Show interest in his work, friends, goals, and even the way he dresses.

Take good care of the home because it is the comfort zone where a man relaxes after the pressures of life. Also, remember that a way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Learn your husband’s favourite meals and make an effort to prepare them well.

Some committed wives even take catering classes to improve their cooking skills, and you can do the same.

As a helpmate, a woman should also contribute to the upkeep of the home. Make efforts to bring something home, no matter how small your income may be. Share your resources with your husband.

One of a man’s greatest needs is sexual fulfilment. It boosts his confidence and makes him feel loved and appreciated. Show affection to your husband and always aim to satisfy him. Your support in this area can have a profound effect on his confidence and motivation.

A man and a woman have different but equally important roles in meeting each other’s needs. Use your skills and abilities to seek harmony and build your marriage.

Be a team and see each other as equals performing different responsibilities to achieve common goals. Equal partnership fosters closeness between a husband and wife, resulting in a stronger and happier marriage.

Value and appreciate each other’s efforts. The man may be the head of the marriage, but the woman is the heart.

Marriage needs two wings to fly

A bird flies by generating lift and thrust through the movement of its wings, overcoming gravity and air resistance. The shape of the wings causes air to move faster above and slower beneath, pushing the bird upward. Both wings must work together for the bird to fly.

In the same way, a fulfilling marriage requires a man and a woman working together. A man must stand strong in his masculinity and a woman in her femininity to develop their two wings. Then, together, they can fly.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.