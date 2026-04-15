My marriage ended years ago – Louisa Adinkra shares painful experience

Louisa Adinkra

Ghanaian actress Louisa Adinkra has opened up about the end of her marriage, revealing that she has been single for the past seven years.

Speaking in an interview with Emelia Brobbey, she reflected on her past relationship and the lessons she has learned about love, trust, and personal boundaries.

According to her, trust issues and the people she allowed into her private life played a significant role in the breakdown of her marriage.

“You have to be very careful with people. Sometimes, the ones you bring closest to you are the ones who end up hurting you the most,” she said.

Louisa explained that a close associate, who was connected to her husband’s family, became a major factor in the collapse of the marriage. Despite warnings from others, she said she trusted the person and later regretted that decision.

“I brought someone into my home even though people advised me against it. I trusted her, but she eventually played a major role in my marriage not working,” she revealed.

She also noted that her ex-husband had previously advised her to be cautious about friendships, advice she admits she did not fully take seriously at the time.

Looking back, Louisa said she had early doubts about the relationship but ignored the warning signs because of love.

“I always had a feeling the marriage might not last, but I didn’t pay attention to the signs,” she said.

The actress disclosed that the marriage lasted nearly nine years. Reflecting on the experience, she admitted she sometimes feels she invested too much time in it.

She added that the experience has made her more cautious and has taught her valuable lessons about relationships and trust.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.