Court remands mason over stepdaughter’s defilement

Audio By Carbonatix
The Amasaman Circuit Court on Thursday remanded a 56-year-old mason for allegedly defiling his stepdaughter, 13, resulting in a pregnancy.
Simon Wiafe is said to have taken advantage of his wife’s absence to defile the stepdaughter on a number of occasions. He has, however, denied the offence.
Wiafe would be sent back to the court on May 7, 2026.
Police Inspector Hagar Owusu-Heneba, giving the facts, said the complainant was a trader and the biological mother of the victim.
She said Wiafe, the accused person, lived in the same house with the complainant at Pokuase Amanfrom.
The complainant is married to the accused person, while the victim is the stepdaughter to the accused, the court heard.
Prosecution said in March 2026, the victim noticed irregularities in her menstrual cycle but did not pay much attention to it.
On April 1, the complainant detected symptoms of pregnancy on the victim, and she complained to one of her aunties about the victim’s situation.
Inspector Owusu-Heneba said the victim was questioned and she told the complainant that it was her stepfather who had been having sexual intercourse with her whenever she (complainant) went to the market and did not return the same day.
The Court heard that the act had happened on three occasions after which the accused always threatened her not to disclose it to the complainant.
Prosecution said that when a pregnancy test was later conducted on the victim, and it proved positive, the complainant thereafter reported the case to DOVVSU, Amasaman, for investigation.
A police medical form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital.
The accused person was subsequently arrested, cautioned and charged with the offence after investigations.
Latest Stories
-
IMF team expected in Accra from April 29 for Ghana’s final programme review
33 seconds
-
BoG set to release 2025 financials on April 30 after clearing regulatory requirements
4 minutes
-
World Cup 2026: The disgrace that still whispers Algeria’s name
4 minutes
-
NEIP begins grant disbursement under Adwumawura Programme
8 minutes
-
Absa Group CEO reaffirms Ghana’s strategic importance during working visit
15 minutes
-
Kwakye Ofosu pledges to support Aburaman SHS with a school bus
19 minutes
-
StarLife Assurance provides GH¢100K insurance cover for SMEGA 2025 Award winners
28 minutes
-
Victor Smith visits Seattle to advance Ghana’s drive for American investment
31 minutes
-
Advertising agencies urged to embrace AI for creativity, global competitiveness
33 minutes
-
The Damang Mines Extraction Licence to E&P: Public policy or bad faith exercise of statutory authority?
34 minutes
-
I didn’t leave my journey to chance; I positioned myself for it — Oheneba Yaw Boamah
34 minutes
-
Ghana moves toward interest-free banking as local lenders seek licences
35 minutes
-
Aflao traditional council urges government to fast-track modern market project
38 minutes
-
See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on Monday, April 27
41 minutes
-
Ghana mineworkers warn local outsourcing rule will cut wages, jobs
43 minutes