CGI orders motorbike training at tactical school in Kyebi

The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr. Samuel Basintale Amadu, has directed the immediate commencement of rider training for all trainees at the Immigration Tactical Training School in Kyebi.

The directive follows the donation of 21 motorbikes and riding accessories by the German Federal Police, to strengthen the operational readiness of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

Speaking at a brief presentation ceremony at the Service’s National Headquarters, Mr. Amadu indicated that the motorbikes would be allocated to the training school to equip officers with essential riding skills ahead of deployment.

He noted that the nature of Ghana’s border terrain makes motorbikes an indispensable mode of transport for effective patrols in several locations.

The CGI expressed the Service’s appreciation to the German Embassy and the German Federal Police for their longstanding partnership and continued support and gave a n assurance that the donated items would be deployed efficiently and maintained to maximise their operational value.

Leading the German delegation, Senior Director of the German Federal Police, Mr. Marco Zack, stated that the donation forms part of ongoing efforts to support the operational capacity and sustainability of the GIS.

He emphasised that improved mobility would support effective border patrols, rapid incident response, and a stronger security presence in border communities; contributing to peace, economic stability, and the reduction of cross-border crime.

Mr. Zack underscored the interconnected nature of global security, noting that a secure Ghana ultimately contributes to a more secure Germany.

He reaffirmed the German Government’s commitment to continued collaboration.

Ha also commended the GIS for its professionalism, dedication and resilience.

The items donated include 21 motorbikes, along with protective riding gear such as gloves, boots and jackets.

Also present at the ceremony was the Acting Deputy Comptroller-General, Finance and Administration Madam Evelyn L. Lotsu, Head of Public Affairs; DCOI Maud A. Quainoo, Head of Human Resource; DCOI Yakubu Hudu Mohammed, Head of Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Department; DCOI Kojo Oppong Yeboah and Chief Staff Officer ACI Gordon Saah.

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