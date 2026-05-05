Cyclist awarded motorbike by Anwelle Foundation for 525km ride to promote Bong-ngo festival

A local non-governmental organisation, the Anwelle Foundation, has honoured cyclist Tiekan Joseph, popularly known as “Hero”, with a brand new Apsonic AP125-30 motorbike for completing a 525-kilometre bicycle journey from Yeji to Jirapa during this year’s Bong-ngo Festival.

The award was presented at a grand durbar marking the 2026 Bong-ngo celebrations by the Chief Executive Officer of the Anwelle Foundation, Frank Anwelle, together with the Paramount Chief of Jirapa, Naa Dinaa Donglabong Ganaa.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the Upper West Regional Minister, Charles Lwanga Puozuing; the Member of Parliament for Jirapa, Cletus S. Dapilah; and the Municipal Chief Executive for Jirapa, Peter N. To-ang.

Mr Joseph, a teacher based in Yeji and a native of Jirapa Nambeg, undertook the four-day cycling journey to promote the Bong-ngo Festival and encourage cycling as a healthy lifestyle. His route included stopovers in Apesika, Tinga, and Sawla, attracting admiration from communities along the way and culminating in a ceremonial welcome in Jirapa.

The Anwelle Foundation said the gesture forms part of its commitment to recognising individuals who demonstrate resilience, initiative, and a strong sense of community purpose. It noted that the award also aligns with its broader objectives of youth empowerment and the promotion of healthy living.

In addition to the motorbike, Muskila Motors supported Mr Joseph with a cash donation of GH¢1,000 to assist with fuel, further enhancing the utility of the award.

The foundation said the recognition serves as encouragement to young people to pursue impactful community initiatives, noting that dedication and service would continue to be acknowledged and rewarded.

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